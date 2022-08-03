Peggy L. Porter, 84, of Villa Grove, IL, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 20, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side.

Funeral Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL. Burial will follow in the Centennial Cemetery, Villa Grove, IL.

Visitation was held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Peggy was born on September 21, 1937 in Dearborn, MI, the daughter of James R. and Mildred G. Dillingham Poff. She married Robert L. Porter on August 8, 1953 in Paris, IL. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2009.

Survivors include her son: Kory L. Porter of Villa Grove, daughters: Margel E. Morgan and husband: Larry of Atwood, Jacqueline S. Harbin and husband: Greg of Villa Grove, Tamela J. Azhar and husband: Azhar of Sun Prairie, WI, 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, sister: Linda Burkart of West Chester, OH.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son: Bobby (Connie) Porter and brother: Edward Poff.

Peggy was a homemaker and worked at the SAS Shoe Store in Tuscola for 17 years before her retirement.

