Melvin D. Fay, 90, of Atwood, IL, passed away at 11:00 p.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Arthur Home, Arthur, IL.

Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, IL with Rev. Mike Drake officiating. Burial followed in the Lake Fork

Cemetery, rural Atwood with military graveside rites accorded.

Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Melvin was born on July 9, 1932 in Atwood, the son of Kenneth E. and Lora I. Wildman Fay. He married Norma Jean Fombelle on June 8, 1955 in Atwood. She survives.

Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and lots of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister: Phyllis Blacker.

Melvin served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the James Reeder American Legion Post #770, Atwood, IL.

Melvin worked as a farmer and raised a lot of livestock, including zebras, donkey’s, miniature horses and cattle.

Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice.

