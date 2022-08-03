Craig Lippe Owen of Tuscola, went to be with the Lord on Monday July 18, 2022.

He joins his son, Henry, his brother Mark and his father, Raymond in the heavenly place prepared by Jesus. He leaves behind his mother, Lina Jo, his brothers Randy, Steve and wife Kelly, sister-in-law Jami, niece’s Amanda, Kaitlin, Aurora Carter, husband Clayton, and nephews Christian, Gavin and Cashford, wife Katie and great-niece Sophia.

Craig’s love of music is legendary. He would write and play many songs. He had an amazing guitar collection. He also loved photography and attended the Brooks

Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, California. He owned a retail store

where he sold all types of hard-to-find collectibles.

Craig had a kind and gentle heart. He would give people the shirt off of his back.

He will be missed and not forgotten.

John 14:2-3 My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.

Services celebrating his life were held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL.

