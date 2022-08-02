Tuscola’s Got Talent coming to stage August 19

A new event, Tuscola’s Got Talent, will make its debut on Friday, August 19, 2022. It will take place at the Tuscola Community Building at 7 p.m. preceded by a fun day of food trucks, gift basket raffles, vendors and other activities. The Stars of Tuscola’s Got Talent are the 28 clients who reside in the seven group homes in the Tuscola and surrounding areas and operated by Marion County Horizon Center. The clients will be joined by multiple Tuscola area residents who will also share their talents with the crowd.

The event is the brainchild of Brenda Henby Reed who graduated from Tuscola High School and has a passion for helping people live their best lives. COVID affected everyone but our special needs population was especially affected by not being able to participate in group gatherings so Reed created this event and has done this work on her own. The Tuscola community and surrounding towns have welcomed this population with open arms and we hope that they will support Tuscola’s Got Talent so this becomes an annual event. Proceeds will benefit the group home clients.

For more information or to donate basket items, please contact Reed at 217-254-3925 or Brenda.reed1214@yahoo.com. You can also follow the event on Facebook “Tuscola’s Got Talent”.