Tuscola’s Brown to run for Aurora University

By Daniel L. Chamness

Recent Tuscola graduate Thomas Brown has, and will, always put his education first.

At Tuscola Community High School, he did that and earned a grade point average of 3.71. He plans on doing the same at Aurora University as well. As he concentrates on his academics, he will also be a member of the track team as a middle distance runner.

“The first year at Aurora, I would like to lower my 800-meter time by 10-15 seconds,” said the 2022 Tuscola graduate. “I want to have a good starting point and get better with each race. I want the best race of my freshman year to be the final race of my freshman year. I also want the best race of my career to be the final race of my career. I also want to improve my 400-meter time, but the 800-meter run will be my focus. Academically, I would like to be a NCAA Division III Academic All-American.”

While he has narrowed his college career to one sport, he participated in six different sports. Other than track, he was, at different times of course, he competed in football, cross country, golf, basketball and baseball.

“I believe the best moment and worst moment of my athletic career, both occurred in the sport of cross country,” said Brown. “I was battling for my spot on varsity and it came down to how I performed at the Casey-Westfield Invitational. I rose up and met the challenge and kept my varsity position. I had the worst meet of my career at the Judah Christian Invitational.”

Brown will immediately begin training with the non-cross country track athletes when he gets to school in the fall. He plans on running in the indoor meets as well as the outdoor meets. The Spartan coaching staff has sent Brown summer workouts and he has been following them as well as working out on his own.

“I am working on building my strength and explosiveness in the weight room,” said Brown. “I am also running to build up my endurance and speed. Even though a number of us are not running cross country in the fall, we don’t get to just rest. A couple of weeks after school starts, we have to start working out together. I plan to use the indoor season to build for the outdoor season.”

The Spartans were fourth at the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Indoor Championships. A total of nine teams posted a score in the indoor championships. They finished fifth in the outdoor conference finals, but 10 teams posted a team score. They only had an indoor conference meet in 2020 and only had an outdoor conference meet in 2021. In both instances, the Spartans finished second.. After taking second in indoor in 2019, they would win the outdoor conference championship.

The son of Chris and Denise Brown of Tuscola made the honor roll every semester as a high school student. At Aurora, he will seek two Bachelor’s Degrees, one in Sports Management and one in Business.

“At TCHS, I learned how to be a team player,” said Brown. “No matter what sport I was involved in, there was a reason to compete that was bigger than myself. I will do what I have always done i the classroom, focusing on my education and getting getting the most out of it when I graduate. I have always been told to chase my dreams and never give up. I am taking action to pursue my dreams and make them come true.”