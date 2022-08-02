Tuscola “Touch a Truck” Event

Philip Titus, 4, of Arcola gets behind the wheel of a Caterpillar tractor during a “Touch a Truck” event in downtown Tuscola Friday. The event ended with a movie, Sing 2, at Festival Square. Photo by David Porter.
Nolan Arnott, 4 1/2, Mahomet, checks out Adkisson Construction’s big boom truck at “Touch a Truck” in Tuscola Friday. Photo by David Porter.
Jack Smith, 6, of Arcola, pretends to drive a Farmall tractor at Friday’s “Touch a Truck” event in Tuscola. Photo by David Porter.
Joelle Sterkel of Tuscola takes her turn “driving” the Farmall tractor at “Touch a Truck” Friday in Tuscola. Photo by David Porter.