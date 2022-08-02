Back in the Day-8-3-22

Ten years ago

August 8, 2012

Parents lined up early at North Ward Elementary for registration for the 2012-13 school year. Yeh first day of school was held August 16 with a 2 p.m. dismissal.

Longtime Douglas County Museum director Lynnita Brown retired from the Douglas County Museum. Brown is one of three founding members of the Museum Association, and served as director since 1989.

Lana and Jeremy Tengwall worked to prepare the former Sav-Mor building in downtown Tuscola for their new business, At Home Tuscola, a one-of-kind home decor store.

A Douglas County Museum Benefit Concert was held on August 11. Performers included the Gene Trimble Band, Steel Sharpens Steel, Bob Crossman Band, Ruth Slaughter, Dunn Brothers, Rod Milsap, Doug Meeks Band, Degrees of Freedom, Ted Lust, Allison Branca and Backstage Boogie Band, and Backstage Boogie Band.

Twenty years ago

August 6, 2002

Tuscola businesses fell victim to a traveler’s check scam recently. According to police reports, 23 counterfeit checks, all in $100 denominations, had been passed around local businesses.

A burned-up pump motor discovered by Ervin Park Pool lifeguards resulted in the closure of the swimming pool until repairs could be made. A short circuit in the electrical wiring was cited as the ignition cause.

Ten-year-old Thomas Nayonis was the lucky winner of a new bicycle, part of the festivities associated with IGA Kidsfest.

Douglas County board members voted to replace the failed air conditioning unit that provided cool air to Courtroom 1 in an emergency meeting. The over-20-year-old unit was the last of three to replaced or repaired according to Judge Frank Lincoln.

Thirty Years Ago

August 4, 1992

Phil and Tammie Lamb signed agreements last week with Buick, Oldsmobile and GMC Truck, which cleared the way for the their buyout of Century Motors from Ralph “Red” Proffitt and Ed Norfleet.

Former Arcola police chief Roy Reed and Tuscola native Cliff Ponder were hired recently as part-time deputies for Douglas County.

Randy A. Reed was presented the Distinguished Service Award from Lyle D. Johnson, general manager at Tuscola Stone Company. Reed was recognized for 17 years of commitment, loyalty and outstanding service.

A rural Garrett man pleaded innocent to felony charges that he tried to fake his own death to collection three life insurance policies totaling $40,000. Gary L. Hendrickson was being charged with conspiracy to commit theft by deception and solicitation.

Forty Years Ago

August 10, 1982

William McCarty, president of Tuscola National Bank, announced the addition of Lloyd Murphy as vice-president and assistant trust officer at the bank.

Edward D. Jones Company announced the appointment of Jim Kleiss as a new representative for the investment firm.

Hot and humid weather was the blame for curfew violations in Tuscola and Villa Grove. According to Chuck Martin, juvenile officer for Tuscola and Villa Grove, 15 kids had been picked up for curfew violation and four of them were charged with illegal possession of alcohol.

Jim Young and Doug Boyer, a 24-year-old farmer and a 15-year-old student from Newman, took the high honors in a field of twenty teams in the Junior-Senior Lucky Doubles tennis tournament held at Ervin Park.

Fifty Years Ago

August 3, 1972

Approximately 14,000 bushels of corn had to be moved back to the Cargill elevator following derailment of six railroad cars on a siding west of Tuscola. Four of the cars toppled on their sides as the roadbed gave way while trying to pull the loaded cars onto the main track.

Chris Hill purchased the former Tuscola National Bank building and had plans to move Pat’s Studio to that location. Malcolm Welch purchased the former Pat’s Studio building and planned to open a steakhouse-type restaurant and lounge.

Randy Frye ripped a sixth-inning single that scored Craig Hastings and Chris Townsend to give Tuscola a 6-5 victory over Granite City in regional senior division play Thursday.