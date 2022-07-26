Tuscola Moose Lodge car show

The Tuscola Moose Lodge hosted a car show Saturday at Ervin Park, which included a BBQ lunch and a raffle for a golf cart from Ford of Tuscola. Pictured above, Tyler Harvey of Villa Grove poses with his 1969 Dodge Charger. Photo by David Porter.
Pictured above on the left is a 1957 Pontiac Super Chief owned by Nick Harris of Tuscola. Photo by David Porter.
Twin Corvettes are parked near each other at the Moose Club’s car show Saturday at Ervin Park. Photo by David Porter.
This 1941 Chevy Rat Rod was a popular entry in the car show as owner Rod Cuttill of Decatur provided chalk so spectators could sign their names on the car. Photo by David Porter.