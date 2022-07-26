School Board postponed next phase of building improvements

By David Porter

With a split vote, the Tuscola School Board last Wednesday postponed selecting an energy service company to oversee the next phase of building improvements. The topic is on the agenda this Wednesday with the meeting being held at 7 p.m. in the North Ward cafeteria.

Board member Darold Spillman raised concerns about transparency and change orders with work currently being done by Omni Energy Partners and their subcontractors. Under energy performance contracting, much of the work is not publicly bid.

Spillman noted that the current contract with Omni is for $5.5 million. “If it costs $4 million or $3 million, we’re still paying five and a half,” he said. The next phase of construction is expected to cost about $15 million.

He also noted that the Board was told that under energy performance contracting, there would be no change orders. Yet, the contract allows for change orders. He also complained that some things the Board wanted went by the wayside. “It was thrown to the wind as soon as we left the building,” he said.

Superintendent Gary Alexander said the action item is for a letter of intent, not a contract.

Board member Chris Rennels said he agrees that there needs to be transparency with the bids and that the change order process needs to be clear.

Several Board members expressed satisfaction with Omni’s work so far. Jessi Young said, “I think everything we’ve heard at every Board meeting is that Omni is doing a phenomenal job.”

Brad Ingram, Board president, said, “I don’t think there’s anything mischievous.”

Bob Devlin said he agreed with Young that there have not been any problems but “if there’s an ounce of concern, why not table it.”

Devlin, Spillman, Jerrod Baird and Wade Wilcox voted to table the action. Ingram, Rennels and Young voted against the motion.

In other business, Omni representatives outlined drainage issues, which includes water backing up inside the building in the north wing where renovations are taking place. While there are a number of issues, the problems were pegged as drain lines being too small, old drain lines are broken and a city system that won’t handle the largest rain events.

Omni outlined several options to try to remedy the problem. Supt. Alexander said the district can’t apply the “best fix” until the city fixes things on their end “and they’re not going to do that.”

Rennels asked why the city wouldn’t fix their issues. “Funding,” Alexander said. “The city might be willing to partner on some things.”

Mark Graves of Omni said he wants to “make very clear” that the city has been “very cooperative” and “the city does want to work with us.”

Drew Hoel, Tuscola city administrator, said it’s common in old towns like Tuscola for drainage to be inadequate. The pipe said to be too small runs down Van Allen Street to Carico, south to Rt. 36 and eventually makes its way to the Scattering Fork, he said. Replacing all of that is not feasible, he said.

He said the modern solution is to detain water temporarily so it has a chance to drain. That’s commonly done with detention ponds. He noted that there is such a pond at North Ward.

He said he thinks the best solution under the circumstances would be to reroute the storm water to Prairie Street where there is more room for it.

He added that in recent years, the school district built a weight room and paved its track. Those areas used to absorb water and now they repel it, so the problem has grown over time.

Scott Graves of Omni showed video of water gushing out of downspouts at the school. He said those drain lines have been cut so the water can drain to the ground rather than trying to force it through the lines that run under the building. The drains are “sleeved” (not sealed) so when water backs up, it seeps through the joints where pipes connect.

He suggested holding off on tiling the hallway floor where the water has been seeping in so it will not be ruined. He said the district might consider finishing the floor with polished concrete instead of tile so it will be easy to clean up if water gets in.

Alexander said regardless of what option the Board chooses, “it’s really a short-term discussion” and a better, permanent solution needs to be done.

The Board approved a bid from Mid-Illinois concrete to address part of the problem.