My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

President Biden had a very bad week last week. His trip to Saudi Arabia was a bust. He had hopes of convincing the Crown Prince to increase oil production in order to supplement all of those countries including our’s that are facing shortfalls. The price of gasoline continues to slowly drop each week but is still twice the price it was just one year ago. Of course had President Biden not immediately reversed all of President Trump’s energy policies, America would not only have continued to produce enough oil for ourselves but also those countries being squeezed due to the war in Ukraine. I’m not convinced the war in Ukraine has anything to do with the high prices of gasoline at the pump because prices were already on the rise before the war started. A war that continues to cost the American taxpayers billions of dollars that will never be recovered. Biden stated last week that America and our allies are in this until Russia is driven out of Ukraine. Let’s assume that would happen, which I doubt, what happens then? What happens then is that The United States with very little financial assistance from our allies will spend (give) twice the billions we already have on this war, rebuilding everything destroyed in Ukraine. All of this spending outside the United States while our own homeless people and mentally ill suffer every single day right before our eyes. Does anyone in Washington DC care?

Last week President Biden unintentionally announced to the world that he has cancer. Now, the White House fixers immediately issued a statement telling us the President had misspoken. The fixers told us he was referring to the simple skin cancer the President had years ago. Is this the truth or does the President really believe he has cancer when he doesn’t? Who knows anymore? He went into some wild story about being driven to school as a child and his mother had to clear the windshield of not only ice in the winter but also some oil residue of some kind. He continued on with some unsubstantiated claim about the people in Delaware having a higher than usual number of cancer cases back then and blah, blah, blah.

The President’s job performance poll numbers, by everyone’s count, are at an all time low for any sitting president. Even the Democrats that voted for him less than two years ago by a large majority are stating they do not want him to run for president again. Independents by the largest margin in history are saying enough is enough. This guy has to go. The problem is there isn’t any suitable Democrat stepping forward to say, “How about me.” By a larger margin, those voters saying they don’t want President Biden to run again are definitely saying no to Vice President Harris. So who? Well, Hillary Clinton has just begun to get her name out there again. Immediately following this breaking news those Democrats that know Clinton has no chance at all of winning in 2024, started whispering, loudly, what about Michelle Obama? Of course none of these powerful Democrats believe Obama is qualified but, as with President Biden, they only want their voters to vote for the name, not the candidate. Should she win, they’ll take it from there.

Inflation has hit a forty year record high of 9.1 percent with no end in sight even with gasoline prices dropping. However, on the heels of oil and gasoline prices falling slightly, the price of natural gas this winter is predicted to rise by 30%! Heating your home in the dead of winter isn’t something a person can just choose not to do like they might by not driving their cars as often to save on their gasoline bills. Grocery bills and building material prices continue to climb as have interest rates should you want to buy a new home or vehicle.

President Biden’s week ended with the announcement that he has contracted a COVID variant. With that news immediately came the playback of many of President Biden’s public comments stating that anyone who gets the vaccine has zero chance of contracting or spreading the COVID virus. Of course when he made these statements he knew this wasn’t true but he made them anyway. He didn’t think he would ever contract the virus so he was safe to say what he wanted. Oops. This is the same Joe Biden who stated over and over on the campaign trail he was the guy America needed to stop the virus completely. Well Joe it’s as prevalent as it ever has been. The difference now is there are drugs to soften the blow and severity of the symptoms. I hope President Biden makes a speedy recovery from the illness. I really do. Think of what happens next should Joe be forced out or worse. Kamala Harris! She absolutely can not be the next sitting President! And should Harris fail we get Nancy Pelosi! God help us all! 2024 can’t get here soon enough. I’m too old to want time to hurry by but, this country is in trouble.

(The views and opinions expressed in the submitted columns are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Journal.)