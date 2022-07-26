John F. Watson elected Secretary/Treasurer of Statewide Defense Attorney Association

John F. Watson of Tuscola, an attorney with Craig & Craig, LLC in Mattoon was elected Secretary/Treasurer and to a position on the Executive Committee of the Illinois Defense Counsel (IDC) at the organization’s Annual Meeting, held June 24, 2022. Mr. Watson will progress through the positions in the Executive Committee to become president in June 2027.

Watson previously served as member of the IDC Board of Directors (2017-2022) and has served as the association’s Amicus Committee Chair and Editor in Chief of the IDC Quarterly and IDC Survey of Law.

Watson has been an attorney with Craig & Craig, LLC since 1999. He became a Partner with the firm in 2003 and continues to practice out of the Mattoon office. Mr. Watson’s fields of practice include general civil litigation, medical malpractice defense, municipal liability defense, insurance coverage and insurance law, and intellectual property law.

Watson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Bradley University in 1990, and received his Juris Doctorate, with Honors, from The John Marshall Law School in 1993. During law school, Mr. Watson served as an Associate Editor for The John Marshall Law Review and had his Note published in the Winter 1993 Volume of The John Marshall Law Review on the issue of public education in Illinois.

Watson began his practice in criminal law as an Assistant State’s Attorney, quickly being elevated to a felony prosecutor. In 1997, Mr. Watson took a position as the Special Assistant Drug Prosecutor with the State’s Attorneys’ Appellate Prosecutor’s office, conducting drug prosecutions in the Fourth District of Illinois. In January of 1999, Watson became the First Assistant State’s Attorney in Coles County. In July of 1999, Watson was hired by the firm of Craig & Craig and has focused his practice in civil litigation, medical and professional liability matters and insurance coverage litigation. Watson is a registered Patent Attorney with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and handles Intellectual Property matters.

The IDC was organized in 1964 and has 600 members. The mission of the Illinois Defense Counsel is to advance the interests of the defense bar by ensuring civil justice with integrity, civility, and professional competence.