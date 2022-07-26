Douglas County Board approves funding for animal shelter

By Kendra Hennis

The meeting of the Douglas County Board was called to order at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

The largest order of business during the meeting was the approval of $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for Douglas County Animal Control. These funds will be used to update present facilities that are too small and in poor condition by construction of a new 24ft by 48ft addition at the shelter. It was stated during the budget and finance subcommittee meeting that it was the Animal Control subcommittee’s opinion that the use of ARPA funds for this addition was the fairest use of the county funds since none of the cost would be paid by county tax money.

The board also approved the selection of Judges of Election for a term of two years commencing with their appointment and serving until they or their successors are duly qualified. Republican Election Judges for 2022-24 include Charles Lyons and Janice Gee for Arcola 1; R. Jeane Lambeth and Susan Haynes-Diener for Arcola 2; Connie Guennewig, Doris Jean Myers, Dianne Furlong, Debra Anderson, (supplemental); Phillip Anderson, (supplemental) for Arcola 3; Nancy L. Ferchow and Debra Kauffman in Bourbon 1; Brian Dyer, Susan Dyer, Janice Likens, (supplemental); Emma Lee, (supplemental); Majorie L. Marner (supplemental) for Bourbon 2; Gerald Baumann in Bowdre; Mary Burgett and Theresa Miller for Camargo 1; E. Denise Lewis in Camargo 2; Kent Elam and Brenda Elam in Camargo 3; Jeff Dick, Emma Harris, Mary Ellen Harris, Doris J. Elmore, and Deanna McDonald for Garrett; Judi Wells and Karen Wells in Murdock; Teresa Hawkins, Kim Crist, and Susan Nichols for Newman; Michael Hutchinson in Sargent; Betty Ludwig, Jean Craddock, Maribeth Opperman, Heather Poole (supplemental), Connie Allen (supplemental), Patricia Sturgis (supplemental), Dianne Little (supplemental), and Roy Young (supplemental) in Tuscola 1; Chris Campbell and Mary Ann Atwater (supplemental) in Tuscola 2; Martin Marx, Carol Martin, Jane Pickett, Alison Bowen (supplemental), Laura Malley (supplemental), and Joe Malley (supplemental) for Tuscola 3; and Jerry Hall and Kimberly Beachy in Tuscola 4.

The list of approved Democratic Election Judges for 2022-24 include Connie Drake and Steven Drake in Arcola 1; Beverly Pryor, John Craig, and Beth Vyberberg for Arcola 2; Terry Blackwell and Joseph Monfort in Arcola 3; Diana Gay Davis and Sandy Snyder in Bourbon 1; Ginger Kelhorn in Bowdre; Pam Sigler, Kevin Billinsley (supplemental) and Jackie Farber (supplemental) for Camargo 1; Jason R. Heimbaugh in Camargo 2; Carol Miller, Mikki Stillman, and Barbara Ingersoll (supplemental) in Camargo 3; Donna Warner and Donna Gillespie for Garrett; Jackie Wells in Murdock; Larry Orndorff in Newman; Lenard Duchnowski in Sargent; Tonya Manselle and Kendra Buchanan (supplemental) in Tuscola 1; Joe Harris for Tuscola 2; and L. Sue Elder, David Hall, and Joni Kincaid (supplemental) in Tuscola 3.

The board then heard an update from Health Department Administrator Amanda Minor. She commented that COVID is still present in the county, and that the health department is continuing to complete testing and vaccinations. DCHD Liaison Colleen Lehmann additionally commented that the Summer Meals Program is going well, and that they are doing a fundraiser with Famous Footwear to get shoe donations. She noted that they are hoping to get a backpack full of shoes to donate to the school. Lehmann stated that if you would like to help, you can visit Famous Footwear in the Outlets of Tuscola and purchase a pair of shoes to be donated to the program. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

The board also:

• Approved the June 15, 2022 regular board minutes and June 24, 2022 special board minutes.

• Approved the payments of the county’s financial obligations.

* Approved the reports of fees of county offices.

• Approved resolution 22-R-14, an extension of declaration of emergency due to COVID-19.

• Approved emergency boiler replacement at the Douglas County Courthouse in the amount of $44,465. The replacement comes from King-Lar Co in Decatur, IL and is expected to arrive in 20 weeks for installation.

• Approved Resolution 22-R-15, governing board resolution public transportation in Douglas County, IL. This resolution authorizes the submission of an application for a Public Transportation Capital Assistance Grant under the Illinois Department of Transportation Department. The grant would facilitate a storage and support facility for Dial-A-Ride in Tuscola, Illinois. If the grant is approved it would be built on property owned by Douglas County and would be owned by Douglas County (as are the vehicles in Douglas County). It would be approximately 8000 sqft, have a restroom, break room, overhead doors, solar panels, generator, alarm system, eyewash, and chemical (oil, antifreeze, ect.) storage.

• Approved Resolution 22-R-16, federal bridge funding for section 07-08119-01-BR. This approves appropriating $112,000 from County Aid Township Bridge (CATB) Fund and that the County Clerk and Douglas County Board Chairman be authorized to sign the Resolution. It was explained that Douglas County, in cooperation with Sargent Township Road District, plans to construct Bridge Section 07-08119-01-BR in 2022 and 2023. The county plans to use Federal Highway Surface Transportation Program – Bridge Funds (Federal), IDOT State Matching Assistance Funds (State), Township Bridge Program Funds (State), County Aid Township Bridge Funds (County) and Township Bridge Funds (Township) to construct the bridge project; and in order to utilize the Federal and State funds, the County must appropriate Funds sufficient to pay the Local Agency’s estimated total cost of $112,000 and must enter into a Local Agency Agreement for Federal Participation with the State of Illinois Department of Transportation.

• Approved Resolution 22-R-17, anticipation of township bridge funds, section 07-08119-01-BR. This approves with the County Board Resolve that the sum of $226,557.19 shall be paid from Douglas County CATB Account Number 081, creating an indebtedness in the Township Bridge Fund for Sargent Township Road District.

• Approved the second supplemental preliminary engineering services agreement, section 07-08119-01-BR. This agreement with Sargent Road District states that the Second Supplemental Preliminary Engineering Services Agreement (not to exceed $40,100) with Cummins Engineering Corporation. This represents the additional Environmental Engineering services required for the Incident Take Application due to the “Purple Lilliput” that resulted in an additional $5,600 of engineering services.

• Noted that subcommittee report notes are available on the Douglas County website.

• Heard from Regional Workplace Coordinator for Douglas County Danielle Cruzan. She stated that she is still working on getting information about the programs and services offered by RPC. More information can be found at https://ccrpc.org/programs/workforce-development/.

• Adjourned until the August 17, 2022 meeting at 9 a.m.