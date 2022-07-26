Back in the Day-7-27-22

Ten years ago

August 1, 2012

The City of Tuscola ended its relationship with Central Subsurface Contracting of Illinois (CSCI) for a water main improvement project, one year after it entered into a contractual agreement. Due to differences between the city and CSCI regarding the work.

ARTCo held its summer musical “Into the Woods.” One of many performers was Rachel Sapp, who played Little Red Riding Hood.

TCHS basketball cheerleaders attended NCA camp at EIU. Attendees were Anna Martinez, Sidney Stuart, Kota Little, Mariah Lemay, Cece Rexroad, Jenna Jacobs, Michelle Porter, Allison Hemmer, Shelby North, Lily Hale, Sarah Lemke, Allison Murawski, and Alex Nunez. The girls were coached by Deanna Woodard.

Tuscola students took part in the annual Summer Leadership Workshop for Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda in Springfield. Students who attend the workshop were Annie Heinz, Sarah McCrory, along with faculty advisor Jean Holmes.

Twenty Years Ago

July 30, 2002

Jerry Ring, the first batter in Tuscola Little League history and a lifelong supporter of the organization, had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch to kick off the state Little League tournament in Ervin Park. Richard Buckner read the Little League Pledge and Tuscola Fire Department personnel performed the flag raising ceremony.

Dave Lietz was now serving as president for the TEDI board of directors. Chuck Holmes was serving as vice president, Duff Hoel as secretary, and Drew Hoel as treasurer.

The Hillard Agency in Villa Grove was pleased to announce that Lon Tay would be joining the agency. Lon would be working with his dad, Neal, as an independent insurance broker.

Mike Kerner took home the bragging rights for the 2002 Kaskaskia Country Club championship. Kerner shot a 291 over the par-70 layout in the four-round tournament.

Thirty Years Ago

July 28, 1992

The golf course project hit a major snag as the deadline for the course revenue bonds to be sold drew near and none had been sold. City attorney Mike Carroll said a letter from course backer Blue-T blamed an excess of bonds and the bad economic situation for lack of sales.

Quantum officials made a $2,750 contribution to the Tuscola Area Improvement Association toward the hiring of a full-time economic development director.

Wayne Meyer of Tuscola was elected to serve on the Illinois Corn Marketing Board. He would be serving a three-year term.

Tuscola’s Little League All-Stars won the district tournament by shutting out Paris 4-0 in the final game. Ben Brace was the winning pitcher in the contest, walking one batter and striking out ten.

Forty Years Ago

August 3, 1982

Local farmer John Schable had planted eight acres of sunflowers in his second season of growing the crop. He expected to yield close to 25,000 pounds of sunflower seeds for his efforts.

A bowhunters benefit was being planned for former Tuscola resident Rich Page, who was recovering from an electrical accident that occurred July 9 while he was working on a power line near Paxton. Page remained a patient at Springfield Memorial Medical Center, following surgery to his arm and left leg.

Superintendent of City Services Gene Wildman unveiled plans for landscaping work to be done at the corner of West North Central and North Parke streets in Tuscola.

Caroline Goodman of Tuscola was recently hired to teach mathematics at Parkland College. Goodman graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor-of-science degree, and the University of Illinois with a master-of-science degree.

Fifty Years Ago

July 27, 1972

Miss Tuscola 1972 Carla Ford was crowned Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Fair queen before a crowd of approximately 3,000 spectators at the Arthur fairgrounds.

A tractor-trailer driven by an Oakley man skidded 96 feet down into a ditch, jumped a culvert and ran into the front porch of the Don Willison residence in rural Tuscola. The driver told police he took to the ditch in order to avoid hitting a car stopped on the highway.

Waldo C. Ball was elected the 49th president of National AMBUCS, and was the second member of the Tuscola chapter to hold this high national office. His predecessor was former Tuscolian Keith Tingley.

Bonnie Allen, Kim Dillon, Dianne Elliot, Susan Gibson, Terri Hausman, Merci Izquierdo, Paula Karn, Kristi Kleiss and Julie Miller, all members of the Tuscola High School pom pon squad, attended a workshop at the University of Illinois.