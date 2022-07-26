217 VETS receives donation July 26, 2022 | 0 TrustBank Tuscola was proud to support the local 217 VETS with a $1000 donation to a valuable resource for returning veterans. Check them out on Facebook for more information at 217 Vets. Submitted Photo. Posted in News Leave a Comment Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Tuscola Moose Lodge car show July 26, 2022 | No Comments » Tuscola’s Ryan Hornaday named 2022 IADA District V Athletic Director of The Year by the Illinois Athletic Directors Association July 26, 2022 | No Comments » Arthur Park District votes no on Moultrie-Douglas Fair proposals July 26, 2022 | No Comments » Douglas County Highway Department begins road construction on Route 36 July 26, 2022 | No Comments » John F. Watson elected Secretary/Treasurer of Statewide Defense Attorney Association July 26, 2022 | No Comments »