Douglas County Highway Department begins road construction on Route 36

Road Repairs/Construction begins for the Harvest Ridge Wind Farm Road repairs during the week of July 25, 2022. The following roadways will be closed to through traffic from July 25 to July 29, 2022.

CR 2350 E between US Route 36 and CH-3 (CR 1050N)

CR 2450 E between US Route 36 and CH-3 (CR 1050N)

The roadways will be closed to through traffic so that the approach roadway work onto US Route 36 can be completed; however, residents and local landowners/farmers will have access to properties at all times to include school bus service and mail service. The access to these properties will be off of CH-3 (CR 1050N).

The road closures are necessary for the Harvest Ridge Wind Farm Post Construction project being constructed on behalf of the Douglas County Highway Department, Murdock Township Highway Commissioner, and the Newman Township Highway Commissioner.

The traveling public is reminded to use caution when driving through the project area, and to abide by the posted traffic control signs and traffic control devices.

Douglas County has contracted with Beniach Construction Co. Inc (Tuscola, IL) for the proposed construction activities, the awarded contract is for $12,430,896.24.

Additional notifications will be made to the residents and traveling public as construction progresses.

Questions may be directed to the County Engineer at 217-253-2113.

James E. Crane, PE – Douglas County Engineer