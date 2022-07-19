Villa Grove discusses 43rd annual Ag Days celebration

The Villa Grove city council met for their regular monthly voting meeting on July 11 at 6:00 pm, with all council members, plus Mayor Eversole Gunter, Administrator Athey, Secretary Osborne, Police Chief Rea, Public Works director Lake and Melanie Brooks, from Peace Meal and the Zest For Life Center in attendance.

After calling the meeting to order, saying the pledge of Allegiance and calling roll, Mayor Eversole Gunter called for approval of the consent agenda which consisted of:

Minutes of the regular city council meeting, held June 13, 2022

Minutes of the regular Committee of the Whole meeting, held June 27, 2022

Authorization for the payment of bills in the amount of $161,003.59

Revised financial reports for the month ending April 30, 2022

Cash Balance report for the month ending June 30, 2022

A motion was made to approve, and it passed unanimously.

Eversole Gunter then called for public comments, and VGHS student Kaleb Miller was on hand to discuss his Eagle Scout project. For his project, Miller plans to install “Georgia Cube” fish habitats near the docks at the Leon Park Reservoir, and the council was in unanimous agreement that this sounds like a worthy project. Alderman Hooker suggested that the city reimburse him for at least part of his materials, and Mayor Eversole Gunter added that the city might have many of the materials, such as PVC pipe, on hand and that Miller should speak with Public Works director Lake to coordinate the project.

Also, on hand to address the council and request permission to utilize VG streets was Ag Days director Bruce Allen. Allen noted that this will be the 43rd annual event, and that his team of volunteers is getting older, with few younger people stepping up to help. “If no one wants to step up, this might not be able to keep going,” Allen stated. The dates for the festival are August 5-6, with a full slate of activities in store.

Melanie Brooks then made her report regarding the Zest for Life center and peace meal, stating that 401 meals were served in the month of June, surpassing by one the monthly record. She also stated that thanks to assistance from Sarah Bush Lincoln, she had been able to distribute 2nd meals for nutrition deficient citizens once per week. Brooks also stated that she would like to see more people partaking in person, but that she is glad to be serving them via delivery. She then noted that SBL had been able to purchase a Keurig coffee maker, and Iced Tea maker a Scrabble board for sight deficient residents and some Lemon décor to match the “zest” for life center name. Finally, she reported that she had purchased materials for the new sign for the center, and that she and her husband would be volunteering their time to install it.

City Administrator Athey then made her report, noting that Illinois American Water would be hosting an information session at the Zest for Life Center on August 30 from 6-8 pm. Here residents can meet with representatives and find out further information about Illinois American as they prepare to assume ownership of the utility. She then noted that officials from United Pacific would be on hand on August 13 at 10 am for a groundbreaking for the new community center. Athey added that Villa Grove had received two grants from Ameren, and she ended by noting that she had spoken with County Board chair Don Munson, and that the ARPA funds discussed at the last meeting were not, in fact, available for municipalities, but were in fact designated for county projects only.

Police Chief Rea had no report, so Mayor Eversole Gunter then asked Public Works director Lake for his report. Lake stated that he had responded to another water leak, this time on south Walnut street. He noted that representatives from Illinois American Water would be coming down to look at the malfunctioning pumps at the sewer plant to discuss replacement options. Next, Lake noted that Callie Parr from the FFA had been in touch and that they were prepared to replace the boxes for the book walk that had been vandalized, and he would be working with her to coordinate efforts. Finally, he pointed out that troubleshooters were on their way to investigate the sinkhole and possible fixes that had developed in town.

Mayor Eversole Gunter then called for approval of new business consisting of:

Approval of new intergovernmental ambulance service agreement (Unanimous)

Approval of purchase of new copier/scanner (Tabled)

Approval of attendance and selection of attendees to IML Conference in September (Hooker and Eversole Gunter to attend)

Approval of administrator Athey’s attendance at ILCMA downstate meeting in Normal (unanimous)

Approval of administrator Athey’s attendance to ICMA annual Conference in Columbus, OH (Unanimous)

Approve hazard pay from ARPA funding for 2020-21 Covid work (Unanimous)

Support of VG Schools special needs workforce program (Unanimous)

Alderman Cheely then made a motion to move to closed session for discussion of personnel at 7:15 pm. The Council then came out of closed session at 7:46 pm, and finding no further business, the call to adjourn was approved unanimously.