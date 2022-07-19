Villa Grove BOE approves increases in support staff for 2022-2023 school year

By Kendra Hennis

The meeting of the Villa Grove Board of Education was called to order at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 18 with all members present.

The meeting was business as usual, and contained few agenda items.

Following approval of the consent agenda, Superintendent Carol Munson gave her report to the board. She noted that the gym panels have been ordered, with hopes of having them installed in early September. She stated that the board needed to appoint new EAISE representatives for the school year. Charlie Mitsdarfer and Kristen White volunteered to serve as the representative and alternate. Munson stated that the north boiler work had been finished, that they were looking into backstop sheeting at the baseball field, and were going to identify needs at the softball field.

Board member Jerrad Zimmerman then asked Munson if the students were ever meeting independently with the guidance counselor to discuss their college and career planning. She explained that the freshmen and sophomores would be working on career exploration, and that all students completed a career exploration in middle school with Ms. Parr. Munson also stated that eighth grade students attended a career fair at Parkland (that has been virtual the last few years due to the pandemic), and that college representatives were always happy to come in and talk to prospective students. However, she agreed that it was a good idea to meet with Mrs. Jones and Mr. Sims to develop a plan that works more in-depth for students.

With this, board member Tom Lillard asked if there was anything that could be done to ensure that students who complete college courses while at Villa Grove are able to recieve credit for said classes in college. Principal Bobby Beck explained that they try to always ensure that this is the case, but that the college standards change very frequently so it is sometimes difficult at certain schools.

The board also:

* Approved the minutes of the June 20, 2022 meeting.

* Approved the closed session minutes of the June 20, 2022 meeting.

* Authorized the payment of bills.

* Approved the monthly treasurer’s report.

* Approved the Extra Duty/Coaching roster for 2022-23.

* Heard from Elementary School Principal Bobby Beck that the summer tutoring program is going well, and that they are having a few students attend daily for help.

* Approved moving to closed session at 6:21 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, resignation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity.

* Returned to open session at 6:31 p.m.

* Approved the resignation of Jeri Cardiff, Music Director.

* Approved the resignation of Brian Thomas, Elementary Special Education Teacher.

* Approved the hiring of Abby Hingson, Elementary Classroom Teacher (pending successful completion of all Federal and Illinois required background checks).

* Approved the hiring of Bridget Taylor, long-term substitute assignment, High School Resource.

* Approved support staff increases for FY 2022-23.

* Approved the hiring of Amanda Anderson, Paraprofessional (pending successful completion of all Federal and Illinois required background checks).

* Approved the resignation of Candace Thomas, Elementary Education.

* Adjourned at 6:34 p.m. until the August 15 board of education meeting.