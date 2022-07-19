Pamela Sue (Swaim) Gingerich

On Friday July 15, 2022, Pamela Sue (Swaim) Gingerich passed peacefully to her heavenly home.

Pamela was born May 31, 1968 to Paulette Swaim and raised by her grandparents, Jean and Stan Swaim of Bondville, Illinois.

She went to Centennial High School and graduated in 1986.

She married Myron Gingerich on July 18, 1987. They lived in Tuscola, Illinois. Together they had three children; Rachael (Tuscola), Noah (Urbana), Joshua Gingerich (Tuscola).

Pamela worked for Ragle Dental Lab, from her junior year of high school until 2019. She enjoyed helping people. She always said, “I make smiles for people” and then would have this big smile on her face.

She loved to travel, went to India a handful of times, and many local trips in the area.

Pam leaves her husband Myron, her three children; Rachael, Noah, and Joshua, brother John Behrens of Indiana. As well as her aunts Janet and Melissa Swaim, and uncle Eric Swaim. She also has a twin sister, Angela.

She was preceded in death by her mother Paulette and step father John Behrens, and grandparents Stan and Jean Swaim.

She loved to take pictures of anything and everything. She was also a great artist and made different types of jewelry.

She will be missed by many, she never met a stranger.