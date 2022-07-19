New bench at the Kelly Lock Memorial Dog Park in honor of Kevin Daugherty and his beloved dog Duke

Duke, who was owned by the late Kevin Daugherty of Tuscola and is now being raised by another Tuscola family, sits in front of the at Ervin Park. Thanks to donors who wanted to honor the late Kevin Daugherty of Tuscola and his dog, Duke, the Kelly Lock Memorial Dog Park has a new bench. The bench was paid for through a Go-Fund Me campaign to pay for Daugherty’s funeral expenses and a memorial. Tuscola resident Kirby Pringle started the Go-Fund Me, while Daugherty’s relatives decided on the bench as a memorial in his honor. The bench is located in the small dog park under a tree. The dog park, itself a memorial in Lock’s honor, was recently dedicated. Photo by Cynthia Pringle.