My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has once again put politics aside and has chosen to do what’s best for the American people. For a second time Senator Manchin is refusing to get on board with President Biden’s legislation to spend billions of dollars on climate change and tax law changes. At a time when many Americans are struggling to make ends meet because of record inflation, Biden and his Green New Deal groupies would rather spend billions on solar panels and wind farms than get America’s economy and border crisis under control. The border crisis alone is costing American taxpayers millions of dollars every single day. The war in Ukraine has of last week cost the American taxpayers nineteen billion dollars. Can you imagine how the lives of America’s own homeless population could be improved with nineteen billion dollars? President Biden was asked just last week how long he intended to keep pouring American aid into the Russia/Ukraine war. He responded, “forever.” Didn’t we just leave Afghanistan for this same reason? Too much money for too little benefit? Vietnam also? Why in the world would America get involved in a war where the invading country gets to blow up and kill anything and everyone they please within the country they invaded but, their borders are off limits. Not a shot can be fired into their country. How in the world could you ever discourage the invading country to reach a compromise if they have nothing to lose?

Bernie Sanders attacked Senator Manchin publicly today accusing Manchin of sabotaging the President’s agenda on climate change. Of all the things going wrong in America and the world in general, the Democrats and President Biden are focused on climate change! And why is this climate change issue only an in America problem? China is the biggest single polluter in the world but they continue to open more coal mining operations every year. America was doing the same under the Trump Administration and our energy industry was thriving. For some crazy reason Bernie Sanders and many Democrats think Americans would rather chase controversial science that argues over whether our seasons are getting warmer over the next two hundred years as opposed to Americans being able to earn enough money to feed their families today. It just doesn’t make sense even if there was concrete evidence that there really is a climate change concern because of pollutants in the air. People need to earn enough income to be able to get to their work and bring home enough of that income to feed their families and pay their rent. They don’t care if the temperature outside is 80 degrees instead of 79 degrees!

Senator Sanders didn’t stop with his criticism of just Senator Manchin. He took aim at President Biden also for visiting Saudi Arabia. President Biden reportedly was trying to negotiate a deal with the Saudi Prince to pump more oil and dump it into the market in hopes of driving the price down. Instead of reinstating the Trump energy policies that Biden rescinded on his first day in office which would allow American oil companies to glut the market right here in America and thus driving prices at the pump for gasoline down, Biden has chosen to beg our foreign adversaries to bail him out of the mess he’s caused. The President has stated he believes the Saudis will indeed do as requested and Americans should see some significant price drops in gasoline within two weeks. I’m doubting the Saudis will do anything different than they are doing now. Why would they? Biden has ridiculed the Prince since his first month in office. This is madness. President Biden makes headlines every day. Not because of some newsworthy goodness he has done but because of some mis statement, he turns to shake hands with someone who isn’t there, he can’t find his chair, he doesn’t know what he supposed to say next, and sometimes he gets lost when he’s trying to exit the stage from where he just spoke.

DC Republicans need to unite and credit their Democratic colleague, Senator Joe Manchin for doing the right thing and not following the rest of the sheep to slaughter in November. Finally someone with the courage to stand up and do the right thing for working Americans. I’m sure there are other Democrats that feel and believe as Senator Manchin but are simply too afraid of the party Chairpersons to stand up and be heard. As long as Joe Manchin is doing their dirty work for them, they won’t need to. His lone vote along with all Republican votes in the Senate is enough to block new legislation. The November elections can’t come soon enough.

(The views and opinions expressed in the submitted columns are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Journal.)