Crisis Hotline 988 launched

As of this past Saturday everyone will be able to use 988, a universal entry point so that no matter where you live, a person in crisis can reach a trained crisis counselor who can help. This transition is an important step to strengthening and transforming the crisis care continuum in the U.S.

To help partners communicate about 988, SAMHSA has added downloadable print files for wallet cards, magnets, and posters to its 988 Partner Toolkit. The toolkit already includes multiple resources including logo and brand guidelines, key messages, frequently asked questions, fact sheets (English and Spanish), radio PSA scripts (English and Spanish), and more. Soon, print materials will be available for ordering from the SAMHSA store and social media shareables will also be available.

SAMHSA continues to hold convenings with state, territorial, and tribal leaders – as well as crisis contact centers, public safety answering points, and behavioral health providers – to prepare for 988. One of the most urgent needs involves staffing at crisis centers. Anyone interested in serving in these critical positions is encouraged to visit the 988 jobs web page.