Back in the Day-7-20-22

Ten years ago

July 25, 2012

New hires at the Tuscola Board of Education meeting included Johanna Steffens as East Prairie language arts teacher, and Lacy Diaz as TCHS Spanish teacher.

Tuscola’s City Hall underwent a small makeover–moving the water department office to the south side of City Hall, and light remodeling in the area.

Bradley and Leslie Hornaday of Tuscola were proud to announce the birth of a daughter, Lean Jean Hornaday, born July 12. She was welcomed home by big brothers Tytus and Noah.

It was a great year for the Tuscom baseball teams! The 9/10 All-Stars won the District 2 championship, and the 11/12 year-old All Stars ended their season at sectionals.

Tuscola Warriors past and present joined up to take the court in the TCHS alumni basketball tournament.

TCHS alum T.J. Onstott and Coach Rick Reinhart were part of the East squad in this year’s East/West Shriner football game, held at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Twenty years ago

July 23, 2002

New royalty crowned at this year’s Moultrie-Douglas County Fair included Little Miss Mo-Do Madeline Clabaugh of Arcola, Little Mr. Mo-Do Josiah Kinert of Lovington, Jr. Miss Mo-Do Elizabeth Scribner of Tuscola, and Miss Mo-Do Megan Murphy of Lovington.

A trailer, permitted by the city and placed on the First Christian Church property for use as extra space for children’s church programs, was a hot topic at the Tuscola City Council meeting. Residents voiced their displeasure with the situation. City officials and church officials said they were trying to come to a quick resolution.

Amerihost Inn and Tuscola residents Jim and Marcia Clapper were presented patriotic citizens awards by the Tuscola VFW Post 10009 for flying the American flag on every day.

The Tuscola 11/12-year-old All-Stars rolled to victory in their own round-robin invitational tournament, going 4-0. John Wienke and Dane Winn combined to hurl a shutout against Villa Grove in the championship game to win 8-0.

Thirty years ago

July 21, 1992

Julie Elaina Bird of Camargo was chosen Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Fair Queen 1992. Trisha Truitt of Tuscola was named first runner-up.

Ann Randall was named the new principal of North Ward Elementary School. Randall would be succeeding Darrel Sy, who accepted position in Sheldon.

Eighty-three-year-old Tuscola resident Gene Maloney won bronze medals in the javelin and discus, and a silver medal in the shot put, during the Senior Olympics in St. Louis.

Deanna Rogers, wife of super-pro class racer Bruce Rogers, took forest place in the street class at Coles County Speedway. Deanna went behind the wheel to see what it was like and managed to win six rounds in a row to defeat the field of 84 and claim the $325 first-place prize money.

Forty years ago

July 27, 1982

Douglas County became sole owner of Jarman Memorial Hospital when the board met on July 20. The county had leased the hospital from the Jarman Memorial Hospital Building Fund for the last 18 years, at an annual cost of $60,000.

Gerhard M. Freche, formerly of Tuscola, was elected president of New England Telephone and Telegraph by the company’s board of directors. Gerard and his wife, the former Jean Ellis, reside in Bernardsville, NJ.

Frank and Juanita Michener would be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with an open house in their honor. Mrs. Michener was a retired schoolteacher and Mr. Michener was associated with F.H. Jones Lumber Company since 1938.

The Tuscola Little League Senior Division All-Stars ended their season by losing 4-3 to Paris for the district title. Tuscola’s shaky pitching and rough defense were too much for the team to close the gap.

Fifty years ago

July 20, 1972

Renee Fortney, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Fortney of Tuscola, was selected the recipient of a legislative scholarship awarded by State Rep. John Hirschfield.

Ted Mich was installed president of the Tuscola Lions Club. Other officers serving during 1972-73 were Paul Redmon, first vice president; Rudy Kalmar, treasurer; Lloyd Ashwill, secretary; Jim Harbaugh, lion tamer; Fred Seibold, tail twister; and Harold Conner, director.

Tuscola City Council members voted to apply for a grant in the amount of $22,585 from the East Central Illinois Law Enforcement Commission after Sheriff Robert Hausmann threatened to end police radio service for the city.

Paris defeated Tuscom All-Stars 10-9 in a wild, free-swinging, extra-inning contest Monday evening. In the bottom of the sixth, Doug McCrory initiated a three-run rally with a double that sent the game into extra innings.