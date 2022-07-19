217 VETS to hold their first event on July 30

By Tony Hooker

For Gunnar Edwards, the reality that 22 veterans per day find themselves choosing suicide strikes very close to home. He was almost one of them, on more than one occasion, after returning home from serving in Afghanistan.

Corey Wagle can relate. He too suffered from depression, anxiety and nightmares after serving. It was through Gunnar’s gymnasium, Rally Point Fitness, that the two met and the seeds of 217 Vets began to germinate. I recently caught up with Edwards the CEO and founder of 217 Vets, and Wagle, it’s vice president and co-founder, to discuss how it came to be, what the current status is, what the future holds, and a little bit about how those who want can help out or participate in 217 VETS, which is located at 123 Sale Street in Tuscola.

How did all of this come to be?

(GE) We had the gym on Route 36, and we ended up outgrowing that, so we got this building, and we were going to bring the entire gym down here. (at 123 Sale Street) However, with the route we’re trying to go with the business and starting the not for profit, we figured the best way to do it is to have two locations. The gym on Rt. 36 is going to stay as is and this building is going to be all of our group fitness and bootcamp styled stuff. Ideally, we’re going to try to get all of our personal training and sports performance down here so we can work with athletes, stuff like that. This area (indicates seating area) is going to be our veteran’s lounge. We do weekly hangouts on Wednesday nights for Veterans. We’ve been doing them since we opened. We started them in a small, crappy room and we’ve grown to this now. We’re starting a not for profit, 217 VETS, and this is going to be our headquarters.

All of this stems from your personal experiences?

(GE) When I came home from Afghanistan, the biggest thing that kept me going was working out. My escape from the world was the gym, and when I was really struggling with mental health, suicidal thoughts and all of that, my two best friends that I served with kept me going. The relationships I’ve built in the military and working out are the reasons behind me starting the gym. I wanted to build a place to go escape and deal with issues in a positive way instead of drinking or whatever. It’s there if you need it. The Wednesday night hangouts came from the relationships that kept me going and we wanted to give others that same opportunity.

It’s difficult to find that camaraderie after you get out of the military, isn’t it?

It is. That’s what we’re trying to do. I had no idea that Cory existed until he came into the gym, and we started small talking. Now our relationship has grown. I was just in his wedding two months ago and I see him almost every day now. We see each other every weekend and we’re around each other’s kids. The relationships have grown from those Wednesday night hangouts.

Did you grow up here?

(GE) Yes, I’m from here.

How about you, Cory?

(CW) I grew up in Jamaica. I moved here four or four and a half years ago.

Is your story similar?

When I got out of the military in 2011, I actually did the reserves for a year in Texas. A year later I moved home and all I had was my buddies from high school, and they just didn’t understand. When you’re on active duty or in the national guard, you’ve got your friends, the guys you’re always hanging out with, and then once I got out, I had no friends. I got out in Ft. Bliss, TX and moved to Las Cruces, NM and joined another unit, and just like that I had 30 or 40 new friends.

When you moved back to Illinois, did you move to Jamaica or to Tuscola?

I moved back home from New Mexico first. I started a new job and then 4 and a half years later, I moved to Tuscola for an amazing woman who is now my wife. I didn’t know anyone here, and Alyssa, my wife saw Rally Point on Facebook and suggested we go check it out, and the rest is history.

Is the place on 36 (Rally Point Fitness) for veterans only?

(GE) No, there’s still some confusion about that. It’s open to anyone. It’s never been just for veterans. That’s our niche and who we’re trying to help, and it’s decked out in military stuff, but anyone is welcome.

What are your hours?

We’re open 24/7. Once you’re a member, you have a key fob and 24-hour access.

What are future plans for 217 VETS?

We’re going to continue to have our Wednesday night hangouts each week at 7 p.m. If’ you’re a veteran, you can come in here and we hang out. We’ll shoot pool, throw darts or just hang out and talk. It’s an amazing time. On July 30, we’re doing our first event for 217 VETS. It’s going to be a meet and greet where veterans can come in and meet all the board members and hang out, shoot some pool and have a good time and learn what we’re trying to do. For 217 Vets, the plan is to do camaraderie events, basically. What we’ll do is meet here, load up and do something. Let’s go axe throwing. Let’s go rent a boat on lake Shelbyville. Let’s go paint balling. I don’t care what it is, but let’s get away from here for a little bit and be around other vets, building that camaraderie and those relationships like we did when we were in and give veterans something to look forward to again. I was in the national guard, and sometimes I’d dread those weekends going to Chicago for drill. Other times, I’d be like “Yes! I get to go to Chicago for drill and be with my people!” The plan is to start doing quarterly events until we can get everything running efficiently and smoothly, and then we can start hosting monthly events. That way, if a vet isn’t from the Tuscola area to come to the Wednesday hang out, they can at least know that they can come for the monthly event. We might not see them all the time, but we know we’re going to at least see them once a month. We want to give veterans something to look forward to.

(CW) I love my kids and love my wife, but every Wednesday, this is something that I look forward to.

(GE) We plan on having someone from our board go through training so that they can serve in house as a Veteran’s Service Officer and let veterans know of any benefits they’re entitled to. We have a counselor who has volunteered his time for any veterans that need it, but a lot of times, veterans use Wednesday nights as their therapy.

(CW)The biggest thing that we’re trying to do here is get veterans in and give them a second home.

(GE) We just had a Navy guy who came Wednesday for the first time and said, “I had no idea how badly I needed this, and it’s been 20 years.”