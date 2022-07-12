My Personal Side

Who will be the caretakers of Tuscola’s history after my generation and those before mine have passed or are no longer able? I wonder. Our family is sitting on a treasure trove of printed historical significance of some of Tuscola’s most memorable moments and people. We have bound newspaper editions, week to week, year to year, as far back as the 1940’s. You and I might think these are very important and must absolutely be preserved. The truth is, the generations following my own really don’t care one way or another. For now anyway I have no idea where these newspapers will end up. There are so many that they require a lot of space to store them. They’re heavy and they’re fragile. Am I wrong? Is there someone or some group of people that are making an effort to collect and store anything historically significant to Tuscola. If so please reach out to me.

I’m not just referring to printed material, pictures, maps, etc. Is there not a building or two that might forever survive for generations to come or is that something else that no one under fifty cares about anymore? There are personal possessions that have been passed down from generation to generation that many of us remember vividly as we grew up here. The trend anymore seems to be to never repair or restore anything instead buy or build new. I tell anyone that cares to listen about growing up in Tuscola in the 1960s and 1970s. I can’t imagine any place in the country being more fun for a kid to grow up than right here in rural Illinois. Four seasons, seasonal farming, great schools, great stores owned and operated by the people living here, and everyone working together to make this community great. Am I missing out? Is any of this still happening?

I wonder. Would any of us have been so quick to jump on board the box store shopping, internet shopping, and home delivery of everything if we had known our way of living and doing things would have turned into what it has? To save a few dollars we’ve shopped outside of Tuscola which in turn has forced many great locally owned businesses to go out of business. Then we complain when we can’t find something locally that we need fast. We’ve been spoiled to the point of becoming too lazy to do for ourselves. Just have it delivered to your doorstep. Seldom do we actually go shop for the things we know we need from week to week. Instead, so many people have become dependent on an auto reorder system of buying goods. I think the most outrageous of this method of purchasing is buying a vehicle, site unseen, and having it delivered to your home! Who does this? Why would you do this? If this purchase goes upside down it might cost someone thousands of dollars to get it right. So is it just here or is it the way of the country where rural communities and their histories are of no interest to anyone anymore? I hope this is something the next generations that follow will take note and reverse the trend. Maybe your community’s history complete with photographs should be required learning in our schools?