Mayor praises fire department and city workers

By David Porter

Mayor Dan Kleiss focused more on the triumph than the tragedy following Saturday’s fire that destroyed the former Presbyterian Church on South Main Street. While the fire ranks among the most notable in Tuscola’s history, alongside the Hotel Douglas, the Strand Theater, South Ward school fire, the old Journal building and others, the city still held its annual fireworks display and a myriad of events for Sparks in the Park.

Kleiss praised the Tuscola Fire Department and city workers at Monday’s City Council meeting and expressed appreciation for the mutual aid given by more than half a dozen area agencies. He also thanked Beniach Construction of Tuscola for knocking down part of the old church, which was deemed a public safety concern.

He also commented that the fire demonstrated the need for Tuscola’s large ladder truck, which was used to pour water down on the building. “I prefer to have equipment and not have to use it,” he said.

The weather cooperated for the fireworks display, which the mayor described as “fantastic.” He said, “It was a great evening for it.” The light show capped a day of music, mud volleyball, the Firecracker 5K race, etc.

Also Monday, the Council heard a proposal from the Tuscola Library to place a little free library on city property. The Library’s preferred location is at Festival Square downtown. Denny Cruzan, city services foreman, said there’s only about 18 inches of dirt at Festival Square, which would make posts difficult to install. Beneath the dirt are bricks from the old Douglas Hotel.

Other places were discussed including a spot at City Hall. Cruzan said there are bricks under the soil in much of the downtown area — remnants of old buildings.

There was no vote, but Mayor Kleiss told the Library to “go for it” if they can work out the details. The Rotary Club is financing the project.

Librarian Devin Black noted that there is a little free library in the Forest Glen subdivision and that it “is getting pretty good use.” Little free libraries is a national project, he said.

In other business, the Council voted to move its meeting time from 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. However, the change will not take effect until January.

The Council also passed its appropriation budget following a public hearing Monday. Treasurer Alta Long noted that the appropriation budget is “highly inflated” over the actual budget as it sets a spending cap for the city.

Also approved was a change order from B&T Drainage for Joint Water Agency work (valve installation) in the amount of $34,290.01. The Council previously approved a pay request for the same work, so the change order does not generate a new bill. City Administrator Drew Hoel explained that the change order was a housekeeping matter.

B&T has completed installation of the 12-inch water main along the 2-mile route. “All that remains for construction is the connection on the west end,” Hoel said. “We are still awaiting permit approval from the DREI railroad (formerly CSX) for that connection. As soon as that is made, the pipe can be sanitized, flushed and put into service.”

He added that pump upgrades at the Sadorus station are complete. Joint Water Agency projects are paid for out of its funds; the agency is owned by the cities of Tuscola and Arcola.

Hoel said water loss in the city is coming down since a large leak was found and fixed. The latest report showed an 18 percent water loss. Normal is 15 percent, he said. “It’s trending in the right direction.” He noted that next month’s water loss will be higher due to two fires in the city. That water is not metered, he said.

The Council also approved a payment of $81,182.90 to Donohue & Associates for Joint Water Agency work.

Also on the consent agenda was a Community Building rental July 15-17 to Yoana Olivo for a Quinceañera event. A Quinceañera is a Latina celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday.

A candlelight vigil for overdose awareness also was approved Aug. 31 at Ervin Park. The request was made for Shalynn’s Hope and Douglas County ROSC.