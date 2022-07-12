Hook, Line and Sinker

By Tony Hooker

Don’t look now, but we’ve slipped into the back half of the summer.

Independence Day celebrations are fading into the mirror, and MLB teams have begun to separate themselves from their division rivals, except for the NL and AL central divisions. In the NL central, my beloved redbirds are mired in a slump, mainly because they’re playing better teams. They seem to be able to rough up most mediocre teams, (except the Cubs, but that’s the story every year) but when they play the better teams from other divisions, they lose more often than not. The good news is that the Brewers aren’t much better, in fact the baby bears won a series from them this week, keeping the Cardinals within striking distance while being swept by the Braves. The bad news is that even if the Cards somehow stumble into the playoffs by winning the Central, we’ll be lucky to win the new three game mini-series against the third wild card team, unless it happens to be the Brewers. I like our top two starting pitchers against theirs. Of course, it will be an upset of epic proportions if anyone other than the Bronx Bombers win the World Series. Those dudes are ballin,’ as the kids would say. The Astros would seem to be their main competition in the AL, and the Dodgers might be the class of the NL. I wouldn’t sleep on the defending champion Braves, however. They seem to be getting things going again and the Mets lead in the East might not hold up. So, here’s my fearless prediction for the last half of the season. AL EAST-Yankees, by a record margin. AL Central-White Sox get healthy and catch Twins and “Guardians.” (that name makes me do a double take, every time. Ricky Vaughn and Pedro Serrano did not play for the Guardians!) AL WEST-Houston beats their garbage cans to a runaway division title. NL East-Braves get healthy and win. NL CENTRAL-Cardinals. You didn’t expect me to pick against them, did you? NL WEST-Dodgers Now the tricky part. There are now three wildcard teams from each league. As it stands right now, the Red Sox, Rays and Jays, all AL EAST teams, would be the wild cards, and unless they beat each other up down the stretch, that’s the way I think it will wind up. The NL wild card situation is, as its name suggests, wild. The second place team in the EAST, either the Braves or Mets, and the Padres from the west will be the 4-5 seeds, with Philadelphia being the 6. I’m not really going out on any limbs here. My guesses are almost all “chalk” and are probably wrong, but it’s fun to speculate. The biggest takeaway is that the Cardinals or Brewers will almost certainly have to win their division to make the playoffs, unless they both get smoking hot down the stretch, so at least it will keep us nominally occupied until high school and college football starts in 47 days.