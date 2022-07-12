Holding It All Together-You Can Never Have Too Many

By Amy McCollom

The saying goes, “You can never have too much of a good thing.” Well, that depends on the person, and also the good thing. To me, puppies are a good thing, but to my husband, one is enough. I get that, and my common sense makes me understand that, albeit regretfully at times. Like when I come home from Arthur after visiting my mom at “the home,” and I pass by all of the signs along the road that say ‘puppies for sale.’ I get a little bit of puppy-fever, and start thinking irrationally about a spur-of-the-moment purchase. So far, though, I haven’t given in to the whim.

Some people say too much of a good thing relates to the nonspecific, like laughter, friends, memories, joys, and experiences. That is true as well. We should always count our blessings every day, lest we become ungrateful and unsatisfied, and bitter. We are blessed far and above our ancestors who lived a few decades ago without the conveniences and luxuries that we count as daily necessities now. We are spoiled and forgetful of where we have come from, for the most part.

As I get older, the fewer things I want; and the things I already have don’t mean so much to me. I have lost my desire to stop at every garage sale I come across or shop for the mere joy of shopping. I have a number of Boyds Bears that I have collected over many years, but even those are losing their appeal when I have to take them down and dust their shelves. I have become a lot more choosy when it comes to bringing books home, too, as I used to be a book-junkie, but now that my shelves are almost full, I am careful and more honest with myself about what I will really read and enjoy. I think having moved in the last two years might have had something to do with that. Boxes of books are quite heavy.

Yesterday, however, in the pouring rain, I found out that you can never have too many umbrellas. I wished I had four or 40, but I had none. I think I need at least two in the van, and 2 in the house, and two for John’s car. I got drenched through all layers of my clothes, and it was a cold rain. And to keep the windows from fogging up on the drive home, I had to turn the air conditioner on in the van. It was a miserable ride from Mattoon to Tuscola; I shivered and froze while I drove through the loud pounding of sheets of rain, and busted through deep puddles on the pavement. The sky was dark gray, and I squinted through slow traffic (half of which didn’t have the good sense to turn on their headlights.)

Once back in Tuscola, I drove right to a store that sold umbrellas (and they were on sale.) Portable lightning rods; that’s what I used to call them (and was set firmly against them) until I decided staying dry was worth the risk of a possible lightning strike. I also bought a dry shirt while I was in the store as mine was still dripping wet as if I had taken a shower in it.

As I was walking to the checkout counter, I noticed a display of socks. That is one thing I think I could never have too many of is socks. I love socks. They make such nice socks now; not like the ones I wore when I was a kid where one loose thread caught in your bike chain would unravel the whole sock. Those were not good socks.

I worked at t different shoe stores and they both had some really, really nice socks. Silk, all cotton, spandex, even bamboo socks. Winter, summer, sports, therapeutic; you name it, there is a sock made just for you. Luxury foot-shaped shoe liners. That’s what I like to call them.

As much as I love socks you would think I would have dozens of pairs. But socks evaporate. Just like nail polish remover if you leave the lid off of the bottle. I put the socks in my dresser drawer, but slowly they just vanished. Hundreds of them, by now. Sometimes I think I see one, a faded resemblance of a favorite sock, torn and stiff, lying under the bed in one of my children’s rooms, but how could that be? Must be my imagination. Only time (and teenagers moving out of my house) will tell.

It all comes down to this: Is it a need, or a want? What do you want more, the item, or the freedom of not having to take care of it? Can you live happily without it? “Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” Matthew 6:21