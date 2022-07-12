GAIL Technology: bringing the future to VG

By Tony Hooker

For years, locals flocked to Turner’s Feed and Seed for help with their planting and their harvest. The general store offered just about everything related to agriculture, from seeds and weed control to equipment repair. After closing, the building slowly faded into disrepair over the decades. Enter GAIL Technology, a new business, started by UIUC grad Anthony Donato and his friend, Thomasboro’s Tony Grilo. If things go as planned, they’ll be conducting a different type of harvest by late 2022 or early 2023. They’ll be harvesting the power of the sun by building a solar array in the space west of the building. I recently caught up with the pair of entrepreneurs, who have a similar facility on Arcola’s south side, to get the low down.

What’s the name of your company?

It’s GAIL Technology.

What’s the focus of your business?

Our focus is primarily computerized data centers, built to be in small locations with technological advances.

And do you use solar technology to power these centers?

That’s core to our business model. The number one cost of a data center is power usage. What gives us a competitive advantage is that we can combine a data center location and build a solar that is under the “behind the meter” program, so that all the power we utilize is used. We don’t resell the power that we generate, we use it on site, thereby lowering our power bill. Our power bill starts out at 60-75,000 dollars a month, and it drops to 20-30,000 a month. It’s a slight competitive advantage for our data centers. We build everything out, using new technology and putting it all together in one location.

Let’s take it back a step. Where did you grow up?

I grew up on the northwest side of Chicago and went to the University of Illinois, met my wife down there and stayed for an extra decade and the rest is history and now we have three children!

Where did you go to high school?

I went to Fenwick high school in Oak Park.

What’s your job title with GAIL?

That’s an excellent question! I’m the owner, CEO and president. The company itself is what we put together.

You’re sitting there in algebra class your freshman year at Fenwick, and you say to yourself “Someday I’m going to own a company that sets up data centers and I’m going to figure out a way to capture the sun’s energy to power them.” Is that how it worked? <laughing>

It’s interesting because my degree from the University of Illinois is in Accounting and Finance, so there’s some entrepreneurial spirit there, looking for opportunities, and when this one came across, we did our best to grow it as fast as possible.

You saw the opportunity and snatched it. That’s great. Is there someone who’s a technical counterpart to you in the company?

Tony Grilo worked with Global Broadband for 15 years. Plus, he’s experienced at getting a project completed from the start, all the way to the finish line.

How did you come to find Villa Grove?

That was through a realtor we were working with. We passed it several times on our way to our Arcola site, which is the original solar farm, and then a realtor mentioned that the location is available. It gave us an opportunity for more development. Taking an existing building that looked faded and under kept from the outside and fixing it up and eventually putting up our logo was appealing, and there was enough room to the west to put up our solar farm. It’s (the solar panels) not much different than what you would put on your roof top from the residential side, it’s just slightly larger than that.

When do you expect to have this fully operational?

Our goal is prior to the end of this calendar year, so by December of 2022 we want to have everything built and developed. We go as fast as we can. That’s our goal and we’ll see if we hit it.

Will you have on-site staff, and will you be hiring?

Throughout the construction and the development, when the solar project begins it’s probably 20-30 individuals from electrical and construction, along with a few other fields. Our data center, operationally, will probably have between one and four full-time people monitoring and keeping everything operational.

How many facilities do you have now?

We have three or four that are operational, but we have 15-20 that are under development, starting in 2023. Villa Grove is one of the main ones that we’re developing this year. The different locations will create a lot of jobs and advance the technical world.

What has been an unexpected benefit for the host city?

For Villa Grove in particular, we’re taking an existing structure that had fallen into disrepair and we’re fixing it up and beautifying the area. I enjoy the landscaping side of those equations. Flowers and butterflies and that sort of thing, keeping nature in the background while taking a building and re-siding and finishing it. Donato also mentioned that if the solar array were to generate more power than they needed, the excess could be sold back to Ameren for local use. He also noted that their peak hours were at night, so that would even out the use of Ameren’s power across a typical day.

How far west will your project extend?

We’ll go to the property line. Some of that has equipment sitting on it, so they’ll (Union Pacific) have to move it eventually, when we start the project.

Is there anything I’ve missed? Anything that you would like to add?

It’s a cool development project. There’s a lot of expansion and growth in central Illinois that we’re looking at, and Villa Grove is one of the first ones.