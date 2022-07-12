Central Illinois author publishes first book, “When the Shadow Takes Form”

Local author Elise Caine fulfilled a life-long dream when she published her first book, titled “When the Shadow Takes Form”, via Amazon’s KPD Direct Publishing program on April 27, 2022. A book reading, signing, and reception will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at The Vault Art Gallery (100 N. Main St., Tuscola, IL) to celebrate Elise and her book.

When faced with the news at the age of 55 that the company Elise had devoted most of her career to was closing, she was devastated. Faced with the daunting task of finding a new job, she decided now was the perfect time to pursue her dream of publishing a book. When the Shadow Takes Form is a suspenseful thriller with a healthy dose of contemporary romance.

“I may be hooked,” author Elise Caine says. “I’m not sure I could stop writing now even if I wanted to!”

Elise published her second book, titled “The Box”, a couple of months later on June 23, 2022. Both books can be purchased through Amazon.com in paperback or Kindle format.

About Elise Caine:

Other than four years spent in college, Elise Caine has lived her entire life in the small town of Newman, Illinois. In addition to being an avid reader, she enjoys gardening, traveling, and researching the genealogy of her family. To-date, her career has been spent in laboratories and in positions revolving around quality documentation. Writing provides her the opportunity to use both her creative side and her scientific side.

For more information, please contact Elise Caine at elisecaine@hotmail.com or check out her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Elise-Caine-Author-116340437739777.