Back in the Day- 7-13-22

Ten years ago

July 18, 2012

Tuscola’s Kayce Patton was named 2012 Miss Moultrie-Douglas at the annual county fair. Other 2012 queens included Little Miss Kelsey Moore, of Arcola; and Junior Miss Amber Tabeling, of Tuscola. Patton will go down in the fair’s 51-year history as the only three-peat queen to date.

Mother and daughter team Luanne and Kelsi Hoey were now in buisness together at The Chatterbox hair salon, located at 202 West Van Allen in Tuscola.

ARTCo was hard at work on their summer musical, “Into the Woods”. The cast included Laura Arwine, Angela Arwine, Evan Bower, Celeste Cler, Jacob Cole, Luke Cunningham, Tracy Harpster, Sean Higgins, Kristina Kasti, Craig Krukewitt, Peighton Wood, Jeri Matteson-Hughes, Danny Hudson, Rachael Sapp, Andrew Sullender, LaDonna Wilson, Marc Wilson, and Kara Zeimet.

Charles and Karen Schultz of Tuscola celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an Open House with family and friends. The pair were married July 29, 1962.

The transformation officially began, transforming Pamida into a ShopKo Hometown store.

Twenty years ago

July 16, 2002

Justin Snyder, son of Michael and Mary Snider, was named to the Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges by Greenville College, as one of the county’s most outstanding campus leaders.

John Warriner of Villa Grove was preparing to bike 150 miles, from Milwaukee to Whitewater to Madison, while raising funds for the fight against multiple sclerosis. Warriner would be participating in his tenth consecutive MS150 Best Dam Bike tour.

Tuscola Storm took second place in the Decatur Girls Fastpitch Tournament. Kelsi Hoey led the way with 26 strikeouts over the span of seven games.

The Tuscom Little League 11- and 12-year-old All Stars bowed to Paris in two well-fought games for the district Little League championship. The team was coached by Duff Hoel and Jack Carter. Players included Josh Nichols, Jerad Barr, Aaron Kincaid, Jacob Scribner, Tyler Carter, John Wienke, Blake Bassett, Dane Winn, Travis Surma, and Kurtis Kinyoun.

Thirty years ago

July 14, 1992

Dr. Sally Foote of Okaw Veterinary Clinic announced that she brought Kim Livezey of Park County, Ind. to join her practice.

Seven young women were set to compete for the title of Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Fair Queen. They were Trisha Truitt, Michelle Edmond, Lynn Bickers, Julia Bird, Stacey Minnott, Jenny Stutzman, and Sarintha Steepleton.

Faulty tubing from a propane tank to a generator in the basement was believed to be the cause of the leveling of the Dale and Margaret Bateman residence. Thankfully, the Batemans were out of town visiting family at the time of the incident.

Priscilla Quijana returned to Tuscola to visit with former resident Sandy Wagoner after being an exchange student from the Philippines during 1962-1963.

Forty years ago

July 20, 1982

Tuscola would not only be hosting Old-Fashioned Days this September, but would also be commemorating the 150th anniversary of the community. A Civil War unit from Mahoment would be camping in Ervin Park during the celebration, and demonstrating aspects of the soldiers’ experiences during the War Between the States.

Douglas County was establishing a crisis intervention line, in conjunction with Coles County.

Tuscola IGA announced it would be hosting Illini Day on July 23. Tony Eason and Lisa Robinson were scheduled to make appearances.

Dessie Dusler was presented with a key to the city of Atwood, the first in the city’s history, in observance of her 100th birthday.

Fifty years ago

July 13, 1972

Approximately 3,000 people jammed Ervin Park to witness a 50-minute fireworks display sponsored by Ambucs. The display cost around $1,100 and was reportedly one of the nicest ever held in Tuscola.

U.S. Census figures showed average family income for Douglas County to be $9,487, compared to a state average of $10,959.

ABC became the Tuscola Little League champs with a 4-3 win over Rotary, but their chance to become the first team to go through a season undefeated was lost in the final game when Dietrich dealt the new champs a 14-1 setback.

Country music star Conway Twitty was scheduled to appear at the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair. Also performing would be Lawrence Welk favorites Guy and Ralna, and HeeHaw comedian Archie Campbell.