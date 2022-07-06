Raymond Burgener, 87, of New Port Richey, FL formerly of Atwood, IL passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12:10 a.m. at Marliere Care Center, New Port Richey, FL surrounded by his family.

Graveside services will be Friday, July 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, IL. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, IL is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Raymond was born March 23, 1935 in Hammond, IL the son of Phillip and Lucille Burgener. He married Beverly A. Wolford on June 12, 1956 in Bement, IL. She preceded him in death.

Raymond is survived by his sons: Michael (Pam) Burgener of Camargo, Jeffrey (Naomi) Burgener of Benton, AR; grandchildren: Ashley (Todd) Rentfrow of Mattoon, Shaina (Steve) Komin of Mundelein, Jessica Burgener (Aaron) of Champaign, Kelley (Cody) Whitten of Burleson, TX, Jonathon Burgener of AR, Josh Wanless of Springfield, step-grandchildren: Billy (Holly) Johnson of AR and David Johnson of Gettysburg, PA, great-grandchildren: Josie, Tess, and Charlie Komin of Mundelein, Hayden (Payton),Kamryn and Weston Whitten of Burleson, TX, Emory, Alayna and Rydin Burgener, Preston Spigner of CO, Alexa & Brytan Wanless of Springfield, step-great-grandchildren: Naomi, Lillyeher, Ayasha, Anjela, Adaringa and Jaselin, Justus and Aura Ecko of AR.

He is also survived by his sisters: Mary Best of Spring Hill, FL, Lucille Chamberlin of Fremont, OH, Teresa Davidson of Peoria, Sue (Vern) Dargel of Peoria; sisters-in-law: Ruth Burgener of Little Silver, NJ, Barbara Burgener Lehigh Acres, FL and Vicki Burgener of Bourbonnais, brothers: Chuck (Marsha) Burgener of Bement, John (Judy) Burgener of LaFayette, TN, and Robert (Marsha) Burgener of Hammond, brother-in-law: Eugene Pollock of Assumption and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws: Hardy and Dorothy Wolford, brothers: Donald Burgener, Phillip Burgener and Leonard Burgener, sisters: Karol Pollock, Helen Albright and Barb Kisters, brothers-in-law: Max Best, John Hannon, Richard Chamberlin and Tim Davidson and granddaughter: Felicia Ann Burgener Wanless.

Ray worked at Panhandle Eastern Pipeline in Tuscola for 25 years before retiring in 1992 and moving to Florida. He was an avid Cubs fan. He loved playing cards, dancing and most of all he enjoyed the food placed in front of him.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, Tuscola, IL.