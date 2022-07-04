Back in the Day- 7-6-22

Ten years ago

July 11, 2012

This year‘s Sparks in the Park festival was without the traditional “spark”, being the fireworks due to triple-digit temperatures and bone dry conditions.

Clarice Hausman was honored with Tuscola’s Point of Light Award in a surprise ceremony held during Sparks in the Park. Hausman was chosen for the award “because of the positive light she shines on Tuscola with her actions and attitude.”

TIF assistance was awarded by the Tuscola City Council in a recent meeting for local businesses At Home Tuscola, Alpha & Omega Powertraining LLC, and Tuscola Car Wash.

Judy and Harold Evans of Tuscola celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The pair were married on July 15, 1962.

Tuscola’s Amber Tabeling was named 2012 Junior Miss Moultrie-Douglas in the county fair pageant.

Recent TCHS graduates Luke Knowles and Cody Pankau were recipients of the 2012 Dr. Dana Maddox Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is for graduating TCHS students who plan on entering the medical field.

Twenty years ago

July 9, 2002

Officers from the Tuscola Police Dept. and Douglas County Sheriff’s Dept. apprehended Michael D. Howard at the Super 8 Motel in the early morning hours of July 4. Howard was wanted in Kentucky for two homicides and armed robbery.

The Tuscola community welcomed three new buisness additions with the opening of Main Street Car Care Service, Curves for Women, and the establishment of an interior design consulting business by Tuscola resident Julie Tiezzi.

Travis Surma was presented with the Josh Irwin Memorial Sportsmanship Award during the Fourth of July Festivities. The award is given to a player who embodies the love of the game with exemplary sportsmanship and honors the memory of Josh Irwin, who was killed in a 1999 motorcycle accident.

Chase Little, Matthew Chamberlain, Jud Wienke, and Jack Little made up the first place team Hoop Starz in the third- and fourth-grade boys division of 3-on-3 basketball.

Thirty years ago

July 7, 1992

Bill Huber, Rudy Huber and Norm Willoughby opened an antiques and collectibles shop known as Das Alte Haus at 110 W. Sale Street, formerly the home of Clarence’s Smoke Shop and Restaurant.

Randy Bergenson accepted the mantle of Tuscola Rotary Club president from outgoing leader Jim Kleiss at the club’s annual dinner. Doug McCumber was recognized as Rotarian of the Year.

The weather cooperated beautifully for the Fourth of July celebration at Ervin Park. Steve Bates, Brian Marler and team went undefeated in the mud volleyball tournament to claim the $60 first-prize money.

The Tuscola Torpedoes defeated Arcola and St. Elmo in a triangular meet held at Ervin Park by scoring 538 points to Arcola’s 493 and St. Elmo’s 381. The Torpedoes came up short against Effingham 731-571 in a dual meet.

Forty years ago

July 20, 1982

Julie Carie of Tuscola emerged from a field of 17 contestants as the Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Fair queen.

Mr. and Mrs. Harold Pankau of Tuscola would be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. Friends and family would be celebrating at a reception and dance in their honor.

The Tuscola Major Little League All-Stars bowed out in the second round of the state district tournament. Tuscola beat a tough Champaign team, 13-8, before losing to Paris 16-4.

Mike Edwards of Tuscola jumped 3.9 feet to take the third-place medal for the standing long jump in the 8-9-year-old boys division at the state Special Olympics competition held at Illinois State University.

Fifty years ago

July 6, 1972

Earl E. Van Steenhyse became president of the First National Bank of Tuscola.

A reward of $100 was being offered by the Tuscola Little League board of directors for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for break-ins at the Little League concession stand.

Dennis Long of Camargo had the honor of transporting Charley Pride from the Decatur airport to the Arthur fairgrounds for Pride’s appearance at the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair.

Randy Frye hurled a near perfect game at Rottman-Hoke with a no-hit shutout, the first this season in Senior Division play. Frye aided his own cause by collecting a pair of hits and driving two of the three runs, which gave Allison’s a 3-0 victory.