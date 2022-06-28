Moultrie and Douglas County 4-H’ers invite you to the annual Moultrie-Douglas Fair
With over 300 exhibits to view, our Moultrie and Douglas county 4-H’ers would like to invite the general public to attend the 2019 Moultrie Douglas 4-H Fair! Mark your calendars for the following dates and events:
Moultrie-Douglas General Project Exhibit on June 29, 2022
Otto Center Arthur, IL
Registration begins at 5:15 p.m.
Show at 6-9 p.m.
All General Projects, Sewing & Textiles, Food & Nutrition
Check-in at 5:15 p.m.
Judging at 6:00 p.m.
Judging will be conference style, members with multiple project areas will be judged as project areas are called.
Moultrie-Douglas Small Animal Exhibit on July 5, 2022
Animals on the fairgrounds by 8 am – All shows in the south barn
8:15 a.m. Poultry
9:30 a.m. Rabbits
11:00 a.m. Alpaca
11:45 a.m. Dog, Cats, small pets
All small animals will be release at the conclusion of the days shows
Moultrie-Douglas Large Livestock Exhibit on July 6, 2022
Animals must be on the fairgrounds by 8 a.m. for vet check
All shows in the south barn
Swine Show 8:15 a.m.
Beef Show 9:30 a.m.
Sheep Show 11:00 a.m.
Goat and Dairy Show 11:45 a.m.
Master Showmanship Jr. and Sr. will be held 1 hour after the conclusion of the goat and dairy show.
All large livestock will be released at the conclusion of Master Showmanship
Moultrie-Douglas Extension Foundation Auction on July 6, 2022
Registration 5-6 p.m.
The auction starts at 6 p.m.
If you have any questions regarding the fair or are interested in volunteering, please contact the University of Illinois Extension Office in Arthur at 543-3755.