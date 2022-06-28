Diamond Rio heads entertainment the 91st Moultrie-Douglas County Fair

By Doris Elmore

Ninety-one incredible years of fun awaits you at the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair July 5-9 at the fairgrounds in Arthur. It is earlier this year, and follows on the tail of July 4 celebrations, but it just means the festivities just keep on coming.

With much excitement, the Moultrie-Douglas Fair Board is proud to welcome Diamond Rio in concert on Saturday, July 9. They will be on stage at 8:30 p.m. We have known of Diamond Rio for many years, and now we will see them in person, gracing our very own stage. Diamond Rio is an American country music band. They were founded in 1982 as an attraction for the Opryland USA theme park in Nashville, TN, and were originally known as the Grizzly River Boys, then the Tennessee River Boys.

In 1991, Diamond Rio became the first band to top the US country charts with their debut single, the love ballad ‘Meet In The Middle’. Their first album went platinum and yielded several more hit singles. They added a powerful rhythm section for their second album, an unusual move for country music. In 1997, Diamond Rio won a Country Music Association Award for vocal group of the year, a deserved accolade as they blend state-of-the-art modern country rock with high harmonies and bluegrass instruments. This will prove to be an evening of fun, get your tickets today. Advance and online sales are $20 and $25 day of the show. The local popular Feudin’ Hillbillies will open for Diamond Rio at 7 p.m.

Due to Monday being July 4, the fair will officially begin on Tuesday, July 5. The schedule of events appears in this week’s newspapers, and also posted around local towns. This will give you a day-to-day listing of the many events. Don’t forget the POP Nights for the rides, it will make you dizzy with fun.

A new Miss Moultrie-Douglas Queen and Little Miss will be crowned on Tuesday, at 7 p.m. and the Junior Miss will be crowned on Wednesday. This pageant also begins at 7 p.m. There are so many other events scheduled throughout the week. Remember to dress up your beautiful babies and enter the baby pageant on Saturday morning, July 9. It is a hard choice to pick winners, there are so many cute children.

Some of the best livestock in the area will be on exhibit, the ITPA tractor pull will attract tractor lovers from all over, and other entertainment will provide loads of fun. The 4-H members always work hard with their animals and other projects. Please come and support them.

A special thank you to all former board members for their endless hours of labor & dedication to make Mo-Do Fair a great place to enjoy, a summer must. We would like to mention all the names of these board members, but don’t want to unintentionally leave someone out. Some of them are no longer with us, but the memories of their past achievements will live on forever.

Thank you all, directors and fair goers, for your support of the Mo-Do Fair. Also, thanks to the present board members for the time and effort they put into having the fair. This is a year around planning event, for one week of the fair.

What more would you want in a county fair than fair food, entertainment, tractor pull, livestock shows, rides and more? The bright lights of the rides will light up the night sky on July 5 and continue through July 9 welcoming you to the 91st year of the fair. For more information, visit the website at www.moultriedouglas county fair.com.