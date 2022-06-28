Submitted Photo

2022 Little Miss Moultrie-Douglas County fair queen contestants. Pictured in the front row Zamara Leal, Arcola; Maelee Stirrett, Atwood; Logan McCumber, Villa Grove; Charlotte Duzan, Sullivan; Paisley Yoder, Arthur; Charlee Lenz, Gays; Emery Hill, Sullivan; and Brynley Liles-French, Bethany. Middle row Rylan Lake, Villa Grove; Isla Harriss, Tuscola; Whitley Fryman, Sullivan; 2021 Little Miss Moultrie-Douglas Quinn Chapman, Villa Grove; Nataleigh Doty, Bethany; Hope Whitlow, Lovington; and Paisley Milleer, Villa Grove. Back row Madison Dunn, Arcola; Harper Riley, Newman; Charlotte Franklin, Tuscola; Ember Ely, Atwood; and Tatum Faust, Pesotum; and (right)Evelyn Kenton, Villa Grove. The Miss and Little Miss Queen pageant will be held on Tuesday, July 5 at 7:00 p.m. at the North Grandstand.