2022 Junior Miss Moultrie-Douglas Contestants

Submitted Photo

Competing for the title of 2022 Junior Miss Moultrie-Douglas on Wednesday, July 6 beginning at 7:00 pm are (front row) Alyssa Adkins, Villa Grove; Emmalee Nall, Arthur; Wren Wall, Sullivan; and Kimberly Krutsinger, Arthur. (Middle row) Paislee Lorenzen, Paris; Ava Whitson, Tuscola; Shelbey Grimsley, Arthur; and Aymara Leal, Arcola. (Back row) Bekka Bloom, Villa Grove; 2021 Junior Miss Moultrie-Douglas Molly Appleby, Atwood; Jorga Ledbeter, Arthur; and Lily-Lynn Davis, Villa Grove.