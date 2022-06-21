Stephen Lynn VonLanken, December 7, 1967 ~ June 15, 2022 (54)

Stephen Lynn VonLanken was born December 7, 1967, in Tuscola, Illinois and was a resident of St. Landry. He peacefully passed away on June 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Graveside services were held with full military honors on Saturday, June 18 at 1:00 p.m. at the Vandenburg Cemetery in Bayou Chicot.

Stephen proudly served his country in the United States Navy for four years on the USS William H. Standley. He was a mechanic at JD Helmuth and worked as a mechanic on semis and tractors for a freight liner in Oregon. Stephen was also an assistant store manager at Family Dollar, Sutherland Home Base Lumber, and Corndog 7.

Stephen enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also a wood craftsman, making clocks, picture frames, and wishing wells. Most of all, he loved his children and his family and will be missed, dearly, by all who knew and loved him.

Left behind to cherish Stephen’s memories are his parents, Terry VonLanken and Merdith Endsley VonLanken of Charleston, Illinois; his companion of 10 years, Tammy Fontenot of Bayou Chicot; his sister, Carrie Gaines of West Lafayette, Ohio; three brothers, Scott VonLanken and wife, Cindy, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Curtis VonLanken and wife, Paula, of Tuscola, Illinois, Nick VonLanken and wife, Bethany, of Oakland, Illinois; several nieces and nephews; his son, Stephen Nicholas VonLanken, of Oregon; his stepsons, Corey Fontenot of Bayou Chicot and Hayden Fontenot Pine Prairie; his grandchildren, Jeramiah, Trenity, Nicholaus, Gracelyn and Amelia.

Stephen is preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Elsie Endsley, and Ervin and Esther VonLanken.

