Murdock Clean Up Day to be held June 25

When: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Location: Murdock Community Building, 203 North Center Street, Murdock, IL 61941

Time: 8 a.m. to Noon

The Murdock Township Board is pleased to offer the residents of Murdock Township a township clean up day on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Only Murdock Township residents are able to drop off items during that time for disposal. Tires, Paints, Appliances, Chemicals, Bulbs, Batteries, Flammable Liquids, Corrosives, Fire Extinguishers, Propane Tanks, and Controlled Substances are NOT allowed. Murdock Township has the right to refuse any items at the event.

There will also be an opportunity for Murdock Township residents to drop off unwanted electronic devices during this time. Acceptable electronic items include: TV’s, computers, radios, and other kinds of electronic devices. You will be asked to provide proof that you live in Murdock Township and a limit of 5 items per household will be accepted. The township is asking residents taking advantage of this opportunity for free will donations to help offset the cost of the clean up day event to benefit the community.