Horizon Health Offers Promotional Sports Physicals in July

Throughout July, students can get a sports physical at Horizon Health and half of the cost will be donated to the booster club of their choice.

These promotional sports physicals will be available at Horizon Health clinics in Paris, Chrisman, Oakland, as well as the EZ Care walk-in clinics in Paris and Marshall.

The cost of a sports physical is $25. Insurance will not be billed. For each physical performed, half the fee ($12.50) will be donated back to the booster club of the athlete’s choice. The designation will be done at the time of check-in.

Students under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

To schedule a sports physical, call the Paris Clinic at 217-465-8411; Chrisman Clinic at 217-269-2394; or Oakland Clinic at 217-346-2353. No appointment is necessary at EZ Care locations.

School Physicals

With the first day of school just around the corner, now is the perfect time to schedule a child annual wellness exam.

Children entering early childhood, kindergarten, 6th grade, and 9th grade require an annual/school physical to ensure he or she is up-to-date on vaccines to protect against serious diseases.

School physicals are available at Horizon Health primary care clinics in Paris, Chrisman, and Oakland. Insurance will be billed. Call the clinic of your choice to schedule an appointment.

Note that sports physicals and school physicals will be available at Horizon Health’s “Back to School Bang” health and wellness expo August 6 in the Paris Clinic.