Douglas County Animal Shelter receives window air conditioners donation

Cabot and Ford of Tuscola Tuscola were pleased to provide window air conditioners to the Douglas County Animal Shelter last week. Illinois and the Midwest are currently at 100+ temperatures in June that has not been felt since the 1930’s.

Penny Lutz, Cabot Administrative Assistance, presented the donation to the employees of Douglas County Animal Shelter.

Amber Allison and Logan Park of Ford of Tuscola jumped into action to make sure the kittens and puppies could stay cool and provided a new window air conditioner donation as well.

They commented that, (they) “are proud to have donated this new window air conditioner to the Animal Shelter, and encourage everyone that if you’re looking for a new furry family member, check out here first!!”

Cabot stated that they were, “proud to provide comfort to the animals that are awaiting adoption. If you are looking for a pet to join your family, remember to adopt and not shop.”