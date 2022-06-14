VG Alumni honor high school athletes during banquet

Due to Covid the Villa Grove High School Alumni Banquet was postponed for two years. With the school board’s approval, the VGHS Alumni held a “Gathering” May 28 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the school’s new gymnasium. Tables were set up to visit and watch a film of the VG School’s 100th birthday. There were several displays, third grade had Marble Runs that students have created individually since 2000. Eighth graders had made displays of the holocaust and wrote how studying it had impacted their emotions of compassion and lack of compassion for another human being. FFA set up a wall of their events this past year and projects made. The high school math, science and scholastic bowl teams displayed their accomplishments; winning the Parkland scholastic bowl match and hosting the Masonic scholastic bowl and placing second. A table of yearbooks and school memorabilia was also on display.

There are several sports awards given at the Alumni Banquet. This year awards were given to two school calendar years, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

Award winners included:

2021 Bill Barmore and Bob Gaines Award – Kyleigh Block

2021 John Gregor Memorial Award (leading scorer, 256 points ) – Kyleigh Block

2021 John Gregor Memorial Award (leading scorer, 229 points) – Logan Nohren

2020-21 Alumni Tackle Award (155 tackles) – Luke Zimmerman

2021 Boys Basketball Free Throw Award (64.7 percent) – Logan Nohren

2021 Girls Basketball Free Throw Award (68 percent) – Kyleigh Block

2021 Ernie Coombes Award (five varsity letters for football and basketball with 2.5 GPA) – Logan Nohren

2022 Bill Barmore and Bob Gaines Award – Ava Vollmer

2022 John Gregor Memorial Award (leading scorer, 142 points) – Emma Buesing

2022 John Gregor Memorial Award (leading scorer, 345 points) – Layne Rund

2021-22 Alumni Tackle Award (96 tackles) – Luke Zimmerman

2022 Boys Basketball Free Throw Award (82.6 percent) – Robert Fancher

2022 Girls Basketball Free Throw Award (53 percent) – JoBella Crafton

2022 Ernie Coombes Award (five varsity letters for football and basketball with 2.5 GPA) – Tyler Wilson