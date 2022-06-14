Tuscola United Methodist Church hosting revival with Bishop Beard

Tuscola United Methodist Church will be holding a revival on Sunday, June 26 at 10 a.m. The featured speaker will be United Methodist Church bishop, Frank J. Beard.

Bishop Frank Beard served as the senior pastor of Castleton United Methodist Church prior to being elected to the Episcopacy. He has been elected five times to serve as a delegate to the General Conference, and six times to represent the conference at Jurisdictional Conference. He served as the chairperson of the Indiana delegation in 2016.

Bishop Beard has served in a variety of leadership roles at every level of the Church. Within the conference, he has been a district superintendent, and has been actively involved as a member or former member of the Board of Ordained Ministry, the Episcopacy Committee, the Church Development Committee, the Black Methodist for Church Renewal (BMCR), and the Large Church Initiative, just to name a few.

At the General Church level, Bishop Beard has served in positions with the General Commission on General Conference, including 2020 Site Selection Chair; General Board of Higher Education and Ministry and the General Board of Discipleship, as well as serving as a member of the National Black Methodist for Church Renewal and secretary of the General Board of Discipleship.

Ordained a deacon in 1982 and an Elder in 1985, Bishop Beard has served in many different ministry settings ranging from small to large churches, as well as having served as district superintendent of the former Kokomo and North Central Districts for eight years prior to his appointment to Castleton UMC in July 2012.

Bishop Beard has a strong sense of community and has extensive volunteer experiences.

Bishop Beard is married to Melissa Kay Riffell Beard, and they have two daughters: Eleanor Lee and Emily Beard. They have two grandchildren: Maya, Elijah, and Stanton Lee. He is an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, and lover of sports. Other hobbies include cooking, antiquing and garage sales.