Sew Happy Hearts Quilt Show to be held June 24 and 25 in Neoga

Sew Happy Hearts Quilt Guild will be hosting their annual show at 641 W. 6th Street (former Neoga Elementary School). Show hours are Friday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Quilters who wish to show their quilts should bring them to the center on Wednesday, June 22 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Thursday, June 23 between 9 a.m. to noon. Please be sure your quilts are clean and in good condition unless it is vintage. Forms to enter are available for download on the Sew Happy Hearts Facebook page. Forms will also be available at the venue. You will need to have the measurements of the quilt though we can measure here. There is no fee for entering a quilt. Pick up quilts after the show is June 25 at 2:30 p.m.

Quilt show viewers will vote on their choice for a “Viewer’s Choice.” Admission to the show is $3.

This year, Quilt Raffle tickets are available for the showcased Quilt pluza tickets for a Basket Raffle filled with all sorts of goodies valued over $600. You must attend the venue to purchase tickets for the Basket. In addition, there will be a new Bazaar filled with all handmade items from guild members, a Sale Barn plus one Vendor. The Bazaar will feature walker bags, quilts and tops, placemats, wool projects, table runners, bags, wall hangings…to name a few.

Proceeds from the show help with the club’s charitable giving works. The guild has donated quilted and sewn items to various organizations including veteran’s groups, homeless shelters, area children’s homes and schools.

More information is available on the Sew Happy Hearts Facebook page or Sew Happy Hearts website: https://sewhappyheartsneoga.wixsite.com/sewhappy