Real Life Wellness-Being Positive

By Dr. Bill Hemmer

I don’t know about you, but I’m having a much harder time remaining positive about my future. Negative news, Inflation, gas prices and politics are bombarding us every day from almost all media sources. So how in the world can I grow my healthy lifestyle when everything around me is trying to pull me down?

As I was doing my daily routine this morning, I came across an article about the five pillars of Positive Psychology. The only way I know to continue moving toward health and away from chronic disease is to remain positive about my future. So, I decided to share these five pillars with you (and reinforce them for myself).

The first pillar is to focus on positive emotions. Joy, hope, faith, and love are four positive emotions that pop into my head immediately. If you can live in these emotions regularly, you decrease the amount of stress hormones you make. Joy and love are instant emotions while hope and faith are more future-paced emotions. Combining these four emotions daily can lead to your day being filled with positive things coming towards you.

The second pillar is having a positive character. Nobody likes to hang around with a Debbie Downer. If you tend to look at the negative side of every problem, instead of focusing on a solution to the problem, you are sucking energy away from healing and health. Remember, it’s easy to focus on the effects of a problem. It’s much harder to look at the solution. But that’s where the magic of health occurs.

The third pillar is positive institutions. Where can you go today to get filled with a positive message and feel safe and welcomed? Look for those institutions. I’m using institutions in a very loose sense here. It can be your church, coffee club, golf league, walking group or any other tribe that works for you. Just look and gravitate towards positive environments.

The fourth pillar is positive relationships. Everyone needs to keep this in mind. When you are around positive people, their energy will help you remain positive. You need to be around people who build you up, not tear you down. Your tribe needs to provide you with the foundation of acceptance and inclusiveness. We all need others. Make sure your people always have your best interest at heart, no matter what.

The final pillar is positive accomplishments. We all do great things every day. First, we all wake up and get out of bed! This might not seem like a great accomplishment, but it really is. Every day you get out of bed and go out into this world you can make a difference by being positive with every person you meet. Some days are definitely better than others, but when you show up, you always have a chance to make a difference. If you don’t show up, then you can’t have any effect on anything!

These five pillars are very important. I choose to get up every day and leave my house to be part of the solution. Some days are much easier than others, but life is lived one moment at a time, and I will choose positive emotions whenever I can.

I pray you will too!