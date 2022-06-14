Back in the Day- 6-15-22

Ten years ago

June 20, 2012

ARTCo’s summer youth theather camp prepared for two performances of “Peter Pan and Wendy”. Performers included Sara Kremitzki, Chieley Geiler, Bethany Snyder, Maddie Green, Sydney Hoel, Rachel Watson, Alexis Nau, Maddy Goodmann, Matthew Griffith, J.D. Barrett, Laney Cummings, Liriel Jones, Morgan Jones, Brady Urban, Kallie Todd, Sophia Kremitzki, Gracie Johnson, and Michael Holmes.

Tuscola FFA members Dustin Clough, Elise Hackett, Taylor Kauffman, Andrew Foy, Kaela Miller, and Alyssa Davis attended the state convention. Hackett received a certificate for the Illinois State Degree, awarded to her for working in excess of 2,900 hours with her Hereford show cattle.

Tiffany (Long) Meyer was awarded the Eastern Illinois University Thomas Woodall Exercise Science Scholarship. Meyer was a graduate student majoring in exercise science and cardiac rehabilitation.

The 2012-13 Warriorettes included Glenda Wold, Rachel Pflum, Olivia Christy, Laura Murphy, Kirstin Kern, Mackenzie Burgess, Janita Miller, Wendy Guo, Ryce Ward, Andrea Murphy, Taylor Grace, Lauren Moss, Madison Frerichs, Sarah McCrory, Kristin Dickens, and Paige Stokes.

Twenty years ago

June 18, 2002

Tuscola resident and soon-to-be senior Amy Warters was set to depart on a 17-day tour of Europe with the Illinois Ambassadors of Music. Amy would be part of a choir of 30 students who would present concerts at various venues.

The Tuscola Dairy Queen building located on the northeast corner of Route 36 and Progress Boulevard was set to be auctioned onsite at a public sale June 26. Minimum bid for the property was set at $472,000.

Kathryn McCumber of Home Real Estate was proud to announce the addition of Jana Rodmaker to the Tuscola real estate office’s staff.

Tim Madden fired a 74 to claim the first-place trophy at the 2002 Tuscola Open held at Ironhorse Golf Course. Jim Scott followed in second with a 78 and Orville Frye and Mike Carroll shared third with a 78.

Thirty years ago

June 16, 1992

Mike Jacobs won his third Tuscola Open in four years by shooting a 78 on the links at Sycamore Hills in Paris. Orville Frye was close behind with a second-place scoring of 79 strokes.

Michelle Beeson, daughter of Jim and Pat Beeson of Tuscola, graduated summa cum laude from Oral Roberts University in Tuscola, Okla. Beeson received a bachelor of arts degree in vocal music, with minors in piano, and pastoral care and counseling.

The Arcola city council voted 4-2 to accept Tuscola’s offer of a 55/45 split on the cost of a pipeline to Northern Illinois Water Company.

Recent TCHS graduate Kendra Blaudow was named Most Valuable Player of the winning team as the West rallied from a 13-point deficit in the first half to top the East 96-93 in overtime during the McDonald’s/News-Gazette girls All-Star game. Blaudow scored a team-high 21 points.

Forty years ago

June 22, 1982

A number of family members were in attendance as Orville Frye became the seventh Tuscola Rotarian to be inducted as a Paul Harris Fellow.

Two DeKalb AgResearch employees at the Tuscola plant were honored recently for a total of 55 years of service. Joe Slaughter of Tuscola just completed 20 years and Carl Barbee of Awood completed 35 years with DeKalb.

The committee of the Tuscola High School class of 1937 established a Ray Wulliman Scholarship fund in honor of the former Tuscola school system administrator.

The Fifth Estate, a Tuscola Review (now Journal)-sponsored slow pitch team, won the Cerro Gordo invitational by winning all five games in the one-day meet. Players included Randy Hastings, Lenny Reed, David Page, Greg Campbell, Dave McCrory, Doug Hettinger, Craig Hastings, Rick McGuire, Buck Hausmann, Arnold Dean, David Dietrich, and Kevin Conner.

Fifty years ago

June 15, 1972

Monical’s Pizza and Burke’s Tastee-Freez opened new facilities on Route 36 at the site of the former Tastee-Freez.

Jean Waters, a student at Northeast Missouri State, was preparing for the Miss Missouri state title being decided in July. Waters was the reigning Miss Kirksville, Missouri.

Area Republican women hosted the First Lady of Illinois, the wife of Gov. Richard Ogilivie, at a tea held at Pettitt Place in Tuscola. The tea was hosted by Mrs. Charles Clabaugh, Mrs. Bob Lampkin, Edith Holmes, and Naomi Warters.

Rick McGuire notched his second win of the season Friday with a three-hit shutout over Warrensburg, to give the Warriors a 3-1 Okaw record.