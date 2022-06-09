William Helm Morris, 64, of Murdock, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery with Ted Shearer officiating.

Bill was born on April 25, 1957 in Urbana, the son of Joe E. Morris, Jr. and Sally Lewis Morris.

He graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1975

and attended Southern Illinois University.

He married Rhonda Daily on June 17, 1982. She preceded him in death on April 13, 1986. He later married Sheryl Brooks Bartley on August 4, 1987.

Bill is survived by his mother of Camargo, son: Kyle Helm (Caitlin) Morris of Homer, stepson: Nathan Dale Bartley of Champaign,

sister: Catheryn (Dave) Smith of Camargo, nephew: Sam (Emily) Smith of Villa Grove, niece: Hannah (David) Wince of Villa Grove, great-nieces: Zoey Smith, Ava Smith and Lily Wince and great-nephew: Isaac Wince.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Bill was a lifetime member of the United Church of Christ, Tuscola, IL and member of the American Angus Association. He was Murdock Township Road Commissioner for several years and was on the Murdock Township Board. Bill was a lifelong farmer, operating the JS&K Farms (Joe, Sally & Kids Farms), a Centennial Farm.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via

hilligossshraderfh.com