Vicki C. Hall, 67 of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 3:15 p.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon, IL with her family by her side.

Vicki was born on May 11, 1954, in Olney, IL. She was the daughter of Earl and Lois Clagg McDuffee. She married Butch Hall on September 27, 1974 at the Humboldt Christian Church Humboldt, IL.

Along with her husband, Butch, she is survived by her children: Shannon N. Clarkson, Kelli L. Hall and Josh E. Price, Brett M. Hall and Kasey E. Blackburn all of Tuscola and Amanda J. Ott and Tobin A. Ott of Lake Alfred, FL, grandkids: Jayden Z. Ott, Harper R. Hall and Jensen L. Anderson. Her “Fur” grandkids: Clark and Lex Clarkson. sister and brother-in-law: Cynthia J. Stevens and Joseph Stevens and several wonderful nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Lois McDuffee and her infant brother: Richard McDuffee.

Vicki graduated from Tuscola High School in 1972. She started her career as a dispatcher with the Douglas County Sheriff’s office after graduation. In 1978, she began working for the Illinois State Police District 10 as a telecommunicator and retired after 30 years. She was also a Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator and devoted much of her life to rescuing and raising orphaned animals from all walks of life. She enjoyed her many pets over the years including her dogs, potbellied pigs, sugar gliders, chinchillas, donkeys, and goats.

Vicki loved bowling, antique shopping and going to flea markets. She loved traveling and taking family vacations to Disney World. She was a very loving and caring friend who would do anything for the people in her life. She was a dedicated and loving mother who taught her children about kindness, compassion and what it means to be a family. Until the very end her only concern was the wellbeing of her children and grandchildren. If you were a guest in her home in Chicken Bristle, she made sure you were fed and knew to watch for deer crossing the road when you left.

