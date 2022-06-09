Niceta June Wolverton, 85, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 6:54 p.m., Friday, May 20, 2022 at Brookstone Estates, Tuscola, IL

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL. Burial will be in the Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek, IL.

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Niceta was born on April 21, 1937 in Berkley, Michigan, the daughter of Lloyd and Mildred Galey Stevens. She married Glendell W. “Glen” Nihiser in 1955 at Decatur, IL.

She later married Bill Wolverton on December 21, 1992. He preceded her in death on December 21, 2012.

Survivors include her daughter: Robin Nihiser of Tuscola, grandchildren: Jessica Moody (Shane) Ludemann of Fort Pierre, SD, Frank (Moon) Livingston of Bloomington, MN, Kyra Fugate of Marion, great-grandchildren: Coy, River, Dakota, Jordynn, Shelby, Emma and Alexis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sons: Robert and Richard Nihiser and siblings: Rollo, Terrence, Theasel and Noel.

Niceta was a homemaker. She formerly worked at the Hotel Douglas, Four Seasons and Tuscola National Bank. Niceta was a member of the Tuscola Moose Lodge. She loved her children and grandchildren very much and we will miss her beautiful smile.

