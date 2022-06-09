Max Bolin, 95, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 9:22 p.m.,

Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola, IL

Private graveside services will be held at the Tuscola Township Cemetery with military rites accorded. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Max was born on August 14, 1926 in Toledo, IL, the son of Oliver and Minnie Evans Bolin. He married Jewell M. Meadows on December 23, 1957 in New Albany, IN. She preceded him in death on December 8, 2017.

He is survived by his granddaughter: Staci (Ryan) Frantz

of Lovington, great-grandchildren: Michael and Evan Frantz, sister-in-law: Helen Meadows of Scottsburg, IN, sister: Jeannie Balanger of Toledo and special friends: Judy Martin and Don Eblin.

Max served in the US Army during World War II in Belgium

and Germany. He worked for 37 years at USI Chemical Company in Tuscola, retiring in 1991. Max was a member of the VFW and American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his daughter: Pamela Bolin,

sons: Mike Hill, Greg Bolin and Jeff Bolin, brother: Virgil Bolin.

Memorials are suggested to the Tuscola Health Care Center or to the American Legion.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com