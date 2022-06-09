Marion B. Cothron, 82, of Tuscola, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at his residence.

Graveside Services with military graveside rites will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery with Rev. Joe Carter officiating.

No visitation will be held.

Marion was born February 17, 1940 in Louisiana, MO, the son of Giles Franklin and Ida Mackey Cothron. He married Anna E. Puttoff on December 21, 1962 in Henderson, KY. They recently celebrated 59 years of marriage. She survives.

Other survivors include his son: Derrick (Jean) Cothron of Tuscola, daughters: Fran M. Heinz, Dedee (Duff) Hoel both of Tuscola, Angie (Matt) Ranson of Bloomington, grandchildren: Dillon Hoel, Dalton Hoel, Luke Heinz, Annie Heinz, Haden Cothron, Ava Cothron, Zeb Ranson and Zeke Ranson, several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Wayne and Richard Cothron.

Marion retired from Cabot Corporation in Tuscola where he worked for over 30 years. He served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing cards with the guys.

Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is assisting

the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.